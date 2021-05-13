Sports News Roundup: Sport-McGregor tops Forbes' highest-paid athlete's list; Soccer-Players affected by tear gas in Colombia and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Marc-Andre Fleury's 67th career shutout lifts Knights

Marc-Andre Fleury made 19 saves to register his sixth shutout of the season as the visiting Vegas Golden Knights kept alive their hopes for a West Division title and Presidents' Trophy with a 6-0 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night in the regular-season finale for both teams. Fleury also moved into a tie for 14th place on the NHL's all-time shutouts list with Roy Worters with the 67th of his career while also extending his personal win streak to nine in a row.

Firefighters who photographed Kobe Bryant crash scene to be fired -court filing

Two Los Angeles County firefighters accused of taking pictures of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash scene have been notified that they would be fired and a third was given a suspension notice, according to a filing in a lawsuit brought by his widow. Bryant, 41, a retired, 18-time all-star for the National Basketball Association's Los Angeles Lakers, was killed along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and all seven others aboard a helicopter that crashed in foggy weather north of Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020.

Soccer-Players affected by tear gas in Colombia

Players and staff from Colombian side Junior and Argentina's River Plate were left rubbing their eyes in discomfort after police fired tear gas at protesters outside the stadium ahead of their Copa Libertadores match in Barranquilla on Wednesday. Demonstrations fuelled by outrage at a now-canceled tax plan have grown in Colombia over the last two weeks.

Japanese towns drop plans to host Olympic athletes - Nikkei

Dozens of Japanese towns have abandoned plans to host Olympics athletes due to concerns they will overburden already stretched medical resources amid the fourth wave of coronavirus infections, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday. Forty out of more than 500 towns registered to welcome international competitors had decided not to accept athletes for training camps and cultural exchanges before the global sporting showpiece, the newspaper reported citing a government source.

NBA roundup: James Harden returns, leads Nets past Spurs

James Harden collected 18 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in his return from a strained right hamstring as the Brooklyn Nets posted a 128-116 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night in New York. Harden came off the bench for the first time since April 22, 2012, when he was a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. He played under a minute restriction after missing the previous 18 games, and he wound up logging 25:44 of court time in his first game since April 5.

Sport-McGregor tops Forbes' highest-paid athletes list

Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor was the world's highest-paid athlete over the last year ahead of soccer players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the annual Forbes http://www.forbes.com list released on Wednesday. During the 12-month period ending May 1, 2021, McGregor earned $180 million, a figure which includes $158 million from endorsements and the recent sale of the majority stake of his whiskey brand, Forbes said.

Victor Caratini's slam gives Padres win over Rockies in G1

Victor Caratini hit a late go-ahead grand slam and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 in Denver in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Wednesday. Emilio Pagan (3-0) pitched one inning for the win and Mark Melancon worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh for his 12th save for San Diego.

Soccer-Chelsea's Champions League push hit by loss to Arsenal

Chelsea slipped up in their push for a Champions League spot when they lost 1-0 at home to Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday with Emile Smith Rowe's first-half goal settling the London derby after a defensive mix-up by the hosts. The visitors capitalized on a wayward back pass by Chelsea's Jorginho to goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga who scrambled back to palm it off the line. The ball fell to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who cut it back for Smith Rowe to score in the 16th minute.

Tennis-Murray 'deserves' French Open wildcard, says tournament director Forget

Andy Murray has entered the qualifying rounds for the French Open later this month but tournament director Guy Forget said the former world number one "deserves" a wildcard spot for the claycourt Grand Slam. Three-times Grand Slam champion Murray has fallen to 123rd in the world rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surgeries but Forget said the Scot, a Roland Garros finalist in 2016, could probably beat "half of the people in the main draw".

Olympics-Ping pong robots and kitbag fencers - Indians innovate in lockdown

For someone who lost a season to a nagging elbow injury that needed surgery, Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra understandably welcomed the postponement of the Tokyo Games last year. The mop-haired former world junior champion, potentially independent India's first track-and-field Olympic medallist, had hoped to use the extra time to get back to full fitness and try to find his best form.

