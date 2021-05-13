Left Menu

WBBL: Melbourne Stars head coach Trent Woodhill resigns

Melbourne Stars Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) team head coach Trent Woodhill has resigned from his role, the club informed on Thursday.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 13-05-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 13:54 IST
Trent Woodhill (Image: Melbourne Stars). Image Credit: ANI

Melbourne Stars Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) team head coach Trent Woodhill has resigned from his role, the club informed on Thursday. Woodhill's various roles in the game combined with family commitments will now see him unable to lead the club into a second WBBL season.

Woodhill was appointed head coach in 2020 and led the women's squad to their first ever finals appearance -- eventually falling to the Sydney Thunder in the final. "Obviously I'm disappointed to have to relinquish my role with the Stars after such a strong WBBL season together. While it's a difficult decision to make, it's also important I balance my cricket roles with time with family," Melbourne Stars quoted Woodhill as saying.

"I'd particularly like to thank our fantastic group of players and support staff, who are very well placed to be successful this season. "I've thoroughly enjoyed my short time leading the WBBL squad and my broader long-term involvement with the Melbourne Stars. I wish everyone at the club the best for the season later this year," he added.

Melbourne Stars General Manager Nick Cummins said Woodhill left with the club's best wishes. "Trent is a big loss for the club but we understand his desire to balance his work commitments with family after what has been a pretty extraordinary 12 months for the world," Cummins said.

"I'd like to thank Trent for his leadership and support of our squad, particularly in the WBBL hub in Sydney. His energy and approach to that challenge was one of the key reasons we adapted to the circumstances so well, which enhanced our performances on the field." According to Melbourne Stars, the club will now undertake a recruitment process to identify a new WBBL head coach. (ANI)

