WBBL: Shafali has signed contract with Sydney Sixers, says father Sanjeev

Teen sensation Shafali Verma is set to have a rollicking year ahead as the star batter who is set to make her debut in the inaugural edition of The Hundred will also be a part of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 13-05-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 14:20 IST
India opener Shafali Verma (Image: Shafali Verma's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Teen sensation Shafali Verma is set to have a rollicking year ahead as the star batter who is set to make her debut in the inaugural edition of The Hundred will also be a part of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the Indian opener has penned a contract with Sydney Sixers. Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav is also set to play in the women's showpiece event as she is on the verge of signing the contract with one of two Sydney-based teams.

"Yes, Shafali has signed the contract with Sydney Sixers, and given she is a minor, I have had to give my consent, too," ESPNcricinfo quoted Shafali's father, Sanjeev, as saying. "I would like to thank the BCCI and Haryana Cricket Association [HCA] for giving my daughter the permission and support to play in the WBBL. Without the guidance of the HCA, whatever Shafali is doing in her career wouldn't have been possible," he added.

Earlier this week, ANI had reported that Shafali is set to join India's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, deputy Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma in the inaugural edition of The Hundred. The swashbuckling opener will play for Birmingham Phoenix. Moreover, India's T20I skipper Harmanpreet and deputy Mandhana will be representing Manchester Originals and Southern Brave respectively in the upcoming edition of The Hundred.

With the BCCI granting NOCs, the stay of the Indian women players will be extended in the UK as the national team is scheduled to play one Test, three ODIs, and as many T20Is in June-July this year. Harmanpreet, Smriti, Jemimah, and Deepti were the Indian players who had played in the now-defunct Kia Super League (KSL), ECB's domestic T20 tournament. The inaugural season of The Hundred was set to be played last year, but it got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (ANI)

