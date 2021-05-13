Left Menu

Rishabh Pant receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 14:33 IST
Rishabh Pant receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
India wicket keeper batsman Rishabh Pant (Image: Rishabh Pant's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. Pant, the swashbuckling batsman, also made an appeal to citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible if they are eligible to receive the jab.

"Got my first jab today. When you are eligible, please step up and get the vaccine. The sooner we do it, the sooner we can beat this Virus," Pant tweeted. Earlier this week, pacer Jasprit Bumrah skipper Virat Kohli, fast bowler Ishant Sharma, and batsman Cheteshwar Pujara also received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, Umesh Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ajinkya Rahane had taken their first jab. Pant, Rahane, Umesh, Ishant, Kohli, Bumrah, and Pujara will be next seen in action when India locks horns against New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC).

A BCCI official said that it will need some more time before a clear picture can be drawn regarding the completion of vaccination for all India Test cricketers who are to head to the UK on June 2. The WTC final gets underway on June 18 and will continue till June 22 with June 23 kept as a reserve day. While it was initially set to be played at the Lord's, the ICC decided to move it to Southampton with an eye on the COVID-19 situation across the globe.

The BCCI has named a 20-member squad (two subject to fitness clearance) which will also have standby players. Of the four standby players, fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HCC-KEC JV bags Rs 1,147 cr order from Chennai Metro Rail

Hindustan Construction Company HCC on Thursday said it has in joint venture with KEC International won a Rs 1,147 crore order from Chennai Metro Rail.The stake of HCC in the JV is 51 per cent Rs 585 crore, the company said in a statement.HC...

WB guv shown black flags at Sitalkuchi

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Thursday shown black flags at Sitalkuchi, where five persons died on election day, when he went there to visit people allegedly affected in post poll violence.Dhankhar, whose visit to Cooch Behar...

Lindiwe Zulu embarks on awareness campaign on human trafficking

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has embarked on a campaign aimed at raising awareness on human trafficking, among road users and communities of Colesberg and Noupoort in the Northern Cape.The areas of Kuruman, Kimberley and Colesbe...

China aims to re-use 60% of its trash by 2025

China aims to re-use 60 of its urban household waste by 2025, up from 50 last year, as it tries to improve its trash handling capacity after failing to meet some of its 2016-2020 targets, its top planning commission said on Thursday. Dealin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021