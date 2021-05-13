Left Menu

Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav set to make WBBL debuts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 15:14 IST
Indian batting sensation Shafali Verma is set to make her Women's Big Bash League debut with two-time champions Sydney Sixers later this year.

The 17-year-old is expected to be joined by left-arm spinner Radha Yadav, who is currently in talks with the Syndey Sixers franchise.

''Shafali's deal is done, it will be announced when the Women's Big Bash schedule is released,'' a BCCI source told PTI.

''Radha is also in talks with the Sydney Sixers,'' the source added.

The teenager's father was also required to sign a consent form as Shafali is still a minor.

Shefali joins the trio of T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (Sydney Thunder), opener Smriti Mandhana (Brisbane Heat) and all-rounder Veda Krishnamurthy (Hobart Hurricanes), which has featured in the WBBL. The world number one batter in ICC women's T20I rankings will also be turning up for Birmingham Phoenix in the inaugural edition of The Hundred -- the 100-ball domestic competition of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) later this year.

While The Hundred, which was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to start on July 21, the WBBL is slated later in the year.

The Hundred will be the first overseas T20 competition for Shafali, who has emerged as a powerful striker in world cricket with 617 runs at a strike rate of 148.31 in 22 international matches.

