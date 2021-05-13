Left Menu

Soccer-Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto due to COVID-19 risks

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 16:09 IST
The Champions League final between Premier League clubs Manchester City and Chelsea on May 29 has been moved from Istanbul to Porto to allow English fans to travel under COVID-19 restrictions, the European governing body UEFA said on Thursday.

The final was originally scheduled to be held at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium, but Turkey was last week put on Britain's travel 'red list', meaning that no English fans would be able to attend the game. It will now be held in FC Porto's Estadio do Dragao.

