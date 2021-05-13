Left Menu

'Love passion of Indian fans': Tim Paine after trending on social media

After Tim Paine indicated that his side was distracted by Team India during the tour which eventually saw the hosts losing the Test series in January this year, the Australian skipper started trending on social media platform Twitter, where the Indian fans had their share of fun with him.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 16:16 IST
'Love passion of Indian fans': Tim Paine after trending on social media
Australia Test skipper Tim Paine (Photo/ cricket.com.au Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After Tim Paine indicated that his side was distracted by Team India during the tour which eventually saw the hosts losing the Test series in January this year, the Australian skipper started trending on social media platform Twitter, where the Indian fans had their share of fun with him. India defeated Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test of the four-match series at The Gabba in January to take the series 2-1. Paine claimed that the Ajinkya Rahane-led side created "sideshows" by saying that the visitors were not going to the Gabba (venue of the fourth Test).

"Part of the challenge of playing against India is they're very good at niggling you and trying to distract you with stuff that doesn't really matter and there were times in that series where we fell for that," news.com.au quoted Paine as saying at a function for the Chappell Foundation at the SCG on Wednesday night. "The classic example was when they said they weren't going to the Gabba so we didn't know where we were going. They're very good at creating these sideshows and we took our eye off the ball," he added.

After this, Paine started trending on Twitter and a sports journalist shared a snippet in which Indian fans can be seen having fun with Paine, while reminding him of his famous sledge to Ravichandran Ashwin during the Sydney Test. "Almost 6 months on, poor old @tdpaine36 is still copping heat from Indian fans... and these are just the ones I'm tagged in," tweeted the journalist.

To this tweet, Paine replied: "Love their passion, Brent. Most of it I deserve." During the Sydney Test, when Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin were grinding it out in the middle, Paine sledged Ashwin saying that his team cannot wait to see visitors reach Gabba, Brisbane.

As fate has it, India sealed the famous series win in Brisbane and now the sledge is used to mock Paine. The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by nine wickets.

What made the feat even more commendable is how Team India fought multiple injuries and mental fatigue -- due to the bio-bubble restrictions -- to register a historic win. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

126 inmates on special parole re-admit to correctional facilities

A total of 126 inmates that were released under COVID-19 special parole dispensation have been re-admitted to correctional facilities after failing to comply with parole conditions.Briefing the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctiona...

Delhi records 10,489 new COVID cases; positivity rate dips to one-month low of 14.24 pc

The national capital recorded 10,489 new cases and 308 more fatalities on Thursday while the positivity rate fell to 14.24 per cent, the lowest in a month, the health department said.With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhis caseload...

Ola launches its electric ride-hailing category in London in 'global first'

Indian ride-hailing company Ola on Thursday announced that it is launching a new electric vehicle EV category on its platform, which will allow riders in London to specifically book rides in a fully electric vehicle.The new category called ...

Maha: Veterinarians demand status of frontline workers

Amid the coronavirus crisis, veterinarians in Maharashtra have demanded that they be considered as frontline workers and also given priority in vaccination against COVID-19.The Maharashtra Gazetted Veterinary Association in a release issued...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021