CAC recommends Ramesh Powar's name for India women's coach post

Former India women's coach Ramesh Powar has been recommended by the Cricket Advisory Committee -- led by Madan Lal -- to take over the reins of the women's team once again. He will replace WV Raman.

By Baidurjo Bhose Former India women's coach Ramesh Powar has been recommended by the Cricket Advisory Committee -- led by Madan Lal -- to take over the reins of the women's team once again. He will replace WV Raman. Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments in the CAC confirmed the development. "Powar has been recommended. You will get the full details on the tenure and all from the BCCI soon," the source said. Of the 35 applications that had come in for the position, the final list consisted of four men and four women.

On April 13, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had invited application for the position of head coach of the India women's team for a period of two years. According to BCCI's advertisement, the applicant must have represented India or any other country at the international level or should be NCA Level 'C' certified coach or should have a similar certification from a reputed organisation/institute and a minimum of 50 first-class games.

A person, who has experience of coaching an international team for a period of a minimum of one season or a T20 franchise for a minimum of two seasons, can also apply for the post. In December 2018, WV Raman was appointed the head coach of the India women's national team. Under his tenure, India managed to reach the finals of the T20 World Cup 2020. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side ended up losing the summit clash against Australia.

Raman had taken over from Powar as the coach. In August 2018, the BCCI had appointed Powar as the head coach of the Indian women's team. Powar was at first asked to lead the team after the resignation of former coach Tushar Arothe and then he was handed the full-time duties till November 30, 2018. Indian Women's team was seen in action in March this year where they played ODI and T20I series against South Africa. However, disappointment followed as the hosts ended up losing both the series. (ANI)

