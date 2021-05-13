CAC recommends Powar as Indian women's team head coach

CAC recommends Powar as Indian women's team head coachPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 16:58 IST
Ramesh Powar, who was sacked after the 2018 T20 World Cup, was on Thursday brought back by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) as the head coach of the Indian women's cricket team.
Powar, a former India spinner, was recommended by the Madan Lal-led CAC after the panel interviewed eight candidates including incumbent W V Raman.
''Powar has been recommended by the CAC,'' a BCCI source told PTI.
The others in the fray were former India wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra and five female candidates including former chief selector Hemlata Kala.
