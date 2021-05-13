Ramesh Powar appointed head coach of Indian women's cricket team

Left Menu

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-05-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:36 IST
Former India spinner Ramesh Powar (file image). Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the appointment of Ramesh Powar as the head coach of the Indian women's cricket team. The BCCI had advertised for the post and received over 35 applications. The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sulakshana Naik, Madan Lal, and Rudra Pratap Singh interviewed the applicants and unanimously agreed on Powar's candidature, as per the BCCI release.

A former international, Powar played 2 Tests and 31 ODIs for India. Post his playing career, he took up cricket coaching and is an ECB Level 2 certified coach, and has also attended BCCI-NCA Level 2 coaching course. A former coach of the Indian Women's team from July-November 2018, it was under him that India qualified for the semi-final of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup in 2018 and also won 14 T20 matches in a row.

He recently coached the Mumbai senior team that won the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has worked at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as a bowling coach. Earlier on Thursday, ANI had reported that Powar was recommended by the Cricket Advisory Committee -- led by Madan Lal -- to take over the reins of the women's team once again. He will replace WV Raman. Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments in the CAC had confirmed the development. "Powar has been recommended. You will get the full details on the tenure and all from the BCCI soon," the source had said. On April 13, the BCCI had invited application for the position of head coach of the India women's team for a period of two years.

In December 2018, WV Raman was appointed the head coach of the India women's national team. Under his tenure, India managed to reach the finals of the T20 World Cup in 2020. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side ended up losing the summit clash against Australia. Raman had taken over from Powar as the coach. In August 2018, the BCCI had appointed Powar as the head coach of the Indian women's team. Powar was at first asked to lead the team after the resignation of former coach Tushar Arothe and then he was handed the full-time duties till November 30, 2018. (ANI)

