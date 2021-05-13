Left Menu

Captaincy was great learning experience for Sanju, he was really growing into the role: Buttler

I think hes got a huge amount to contribute to not just Royals, but also to Indian cricket in future very special talent that needs care, nurturing and development. The Sri Lankan legend said he was also impressed by the trio of pacers Chetan Sakaria, wicketkeeper-batsman Anuj Rawat and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.Chetan Sakaria was a revelation, his attitude, his ability to deal with pressure, and of course, his skill.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:37 IST
Captaincy was great learning experience for Sanju, he was really growing into the role: Buttler

Leading Rajasthan Royals in the now suspended IPL was a great learning experience for skipper Sanju Samson, according to star opener Jos Buttler, who feels the youngster grew into the role as the tournament progressed.

Samson, who had finished as the side's highest run-getter in the 2020 season, had replaced Australian Steve Smith as skipper of Rajasthan Royals in January.

''It was a great learning experience for him. And I think, as the tournament was going along, at the halfway stage, he was really growing into the role, looking to put together some better, more consistent performances towards the end of the season as a side,'' Buttler said in a virtual interactive session arranged by the Royals.

Under Samson, the former champions won three of their seven fixtures before the league was suspended mid-season due to multiple cases of COVID-19 in its bio-bubble ast week. ''I've really enjoyed playing under Sanju's captaincy. I don't think it changed him at all as a person. He's quite a free spirited, very relaxed kind of guy and he tried to get that across to the team and that's how he wanted us to play as a side.'' ''It is really important as a leader to be authentic, and I think Sanju is very much that,'' Buttler added.

Royals' director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara was effusive in his praise for all-rounder Riyan Parag, who he sees as a future Indian team prospect.

''For, us Riyan Parag is a very, very special player. I think he's got a huge amount to contribute to not just Royals, but also to Indian cricket in future very special talent that needs care, nurturing and development.'' The Sri Lankan legend said he was also impressed by the trio of pacers Chetan Sakaria, wicketkeeper-batsman Anuj Rawat and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

''Chetan Sakaria was a revelation, his attitude, his ability to deal with pressure, and of course, his skill. ''We had Anuj and Yash - the two youngsters who have been with the franchise for a very, very long time. And I was thoroughly impressed by all three of them. ''They actually got a reasonable amount of time in the middle. Unfortunately, the match that Anuj came into he didn't get a chance to bat but was outstanding with his energy and skill in the field,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Intense bidding for KG-D6 gas in e-auction on DGH-approved platform; O2C, IOC bag supplies

As many as 14 users across sectors slugged it on a third party electronic platform for seven-and-half hours to secure natural gas supplies from the eastern offshore KG-D6 block before the oil-to-chemical O2C unit of Reliance Industries Ltd ...

INSIGHT-Amateur sleuths traced stolen Cortés papers to U.S. auctions. Mexico wants them back

In September, a New York auction house had a rare treasure up for sale a five-centuries-old letter revealing political intrigue involving Hernn Corts, the famed leader of the Spanish force that colonized what is modern-day Mexico. Corts pap...

Calendars incredibly packed, resuming IPL will be real challenge, says RR owner Badale

Rajasthan Royals owner Manoj Badale on Thursday said that rescheduling the postponed Indian Premier League IPL 2021 will be a real challenge as most teams have already locked in their international calendars. The IPL 2021 season was suspend...

'Legends of the Hidden Temple' host Kirk Fogg dishes on new reboot

The fans of the classic kids show Legends of the Hidden Temple from Nickelodeon is set for a reboot with the return of long time show host Kirk Fogg. In an interview with TMZ, the 60-year-old actor and filmmaker on Wednesday revealed that t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021