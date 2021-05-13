Left Menu

Disappointing start for Indians at British Masters

All four Indian golfers in action, including Shubhankar Sharma and Ajeetesh Sandhu, endured a disappointing opening round at the Betfred British Masters and run the risk of missing the cut.Sharma 73 was the best among Indian at Tied-70, while Sandhu 74 who got into the field at the last moment, was T-94 as the European Tour moved to the UK on Wednesday.

PTI | Belfry | Updated: 13-05-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 18:07 IST
Disappointing start for Indians at British Masters

All four Indian golfers in action, including Shubhankar Sharma and Ajeetesh Sandhu, endured a disappointing opening round at the Betfred British Masters and run the risk of missing the cut.

Sharma (73) was the best among Indian at Tied-70, while Sandhu (74) who got into the field at the last moment, was T-94 as the European Tour moved to the UK on Wednesday. SSP Chawrasia (75) was T-115 and Gaganjeet Bhullar (77) was T-140 after the first round.

Sharma, who has been having a less-than-satisfactory run had two birdies against three bogeys. Sandhu had three birdies, two bogeys and a triple bogey.

Matthias Schwab continued his excellent form on the 2021 Race to Dubai as his opening round 66 handed him the lead on day one.

The Austrian made a big impression as he recorded ten top tens in the 2019 season and he is on course to eclipse that mark with four in his first nine events this campaign. He recorded three of those in his last four events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympic-bound race walker Irfan and four others test positive for COVID-19 in SAI Bengaluru

Olympic-bound race walker K T Irfan is among five elite track-and-field athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Sports Authority of Indias Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.The tests were conducted last Friday and those who re...

US unemployment claims drop to 473,000, a new pandemic low

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 473,000, a new pandemic low and the latest evidence that fewer employers are cutting jobs as consumers ramp up spending and more businesses reopen.Thursdays report from...

Intense bidding for KG-D6 gas in e-auction on DGH-approved platform; O2C, IOC bag supplies

As many as 14 users across sectors slugged it on a third party electronic platform for seven-and-half hours to secure natural gas supplies from the eastern offshore KG-D6 block before the oil-to-chemical O2C unit of Reliance Industries Ltd ...

INSIGHT-Amateur sleuths traced stolen Cortés papers to U.S. auctions. Mexico wants them back

In September, a New York auction house had a rare treasure up for sale a five-centuries-old letter revealing political intrigue involving Hernn Corts, the famed leader of the Spanish force that colonized what is modern-day Mexico. Corts pap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021