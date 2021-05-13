Olympic-bound race walker Irfan and four others test positive for COVID-19 in SAI Bengaluru

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 18:22 IST
Olympic-bound race walker K T Irfan is among five elite track-and-field athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Sports Authority of India's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The tests were conducted last Friday and those who returned positive have been kept under quarantine.

''At least five elite athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 when tests were conducted on Friday. They have been kept isolated from others,'' a source at the SAI Centre told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The source said another race walker could also have tested positive but this could not be confirmed.

''4 male players and 1 female player and 4 support staff tested positive for COVID-19,'' a SAI source stated.

''The female player had come from home. The players were tested on 6th and their results came positive on 7th. They received their first vaccine dose on 29th April.

''One male player and one female player were not vaccinated. They have been tested again on the 10th and their results are awaited tomorrow.'' It is learnt that none of the female race walkers are among those who returned positive.

The 31-year-old Irfan had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics way back in early 2019 after finishing fourth in the 20 km event of the Asian Race Walking Championships in Nomi, Japan.

Last month, five Indian athletes training here -- Olympic-bound Priyanka Goswami, Asian Games 1500m gold-medallist Jinson Johnson, long distance runner Parul Chaudhary, steeplechaser Chinta Yadav and another race walker Eknath -- had tested positive for the dreaded virus.

Russian race walk coach Alexander Artsybashev had also tested positive at that time.

Irfan returned negative at that time after he was tested as a primary contact of Johnson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

