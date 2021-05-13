Left Menu

Indians good at niggling, distracted us during Test series:Tim Paine

Australia captain Tim Paine says his team was distracted by the Indian teams niggling during the epoch-making Test series early this year which the visitors rallied to win despite being ravaged by injuries.India prevailed 2-1 in the rubber that went down as one of the greatest bilateral contests of all time.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 13-05-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 18:34 IST
Indians good at niggling, distracted us during Test series:Tim Paine

Australia captain Tim Paine says his team was distracted by the Indian team's ''niggling'' during the epoch-making Test series early this year which the visitors rallied to win despite being ravaged by injuries.

India prevailed 2-1 in the rubber that went down as one of the greatest bilateral contests of all time. India bounced back from being 36 all out in the opening Test to humble the home side despite, at one time, struggling to put together a fit playing XI.

''...they're very good at niggling you and trying to distract you with stuff that doesn't really matter and there were times in that series where we fell for that,'' Paine told news.com.au.

''The classic example was when they said they weren't going to the Gabba so we didn't know where we were going. They're very good at creating these sideshows and we took our eye off the ball,'' he added.

He was referring to unverified reports which claimed that the visiting side did not want to play the Brisbane Test, if the players had to follow a hard quarantine. The media reports had relied on source-based information to make the assertion.

India, however, went to Gabba and scripted a record chase of 328 with 19 balls remaining on the final day for a thrilling three-wicket win, which also sealed the series.

Paine's captaincy was heavily criticised during the series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympic-bound race walker Irfan and four others test positive for COVID-19 in SAI Bengaluru

Olympic-bound race walker K T Irfan is among five elite track-and-field athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Sports Authority of Indias Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.The tests were conducted last Friday and those who re...

US unemployment claims drop to 473,000, a new pandemic low

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 473,000, a new pandemic low and the latest evidence that fewer employers are cutting jobs as consumers ramp up spending and more businesses reopen.Thursdays report from...

Intense bidding for KG-D6 gas in e-auction on DGH-approved platform; O2C, IOC bag supplies

As many as 14 users across sectors slugged it on a third party electronic platform for seven-and-half hours to secure natural gas supplies from the eastern offshore KG-D6 block before the oil-to-chemical O2C unit of Reliance Industries Ltd ...

INSIGHT-Amateur sleuths traced stolen Cortés papers to U.S. auctions. Mexico wants them back

In September, a New York auction house had a rare treasure up for sale a five-centuries-old letter revealing political intrigue involving Hernn Corts, the famed leader of the Spanish force that colonized what is modern-day Mexico. Corts pap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021