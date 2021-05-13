Left Menu

IPL 2021: Sangakkara impressed by Sakariya's attitude, ability to deal with pressure and skill

Kumar Sangakkara, Director of Cricket, Rajasthan Royals on Thursday praised youngster Chetan Sakariya and said that the left-arm pacer was a revelation for the side.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 18:35 IST
RR pacer Chetan Sakariya (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Kumar Sangakkara, Director of Cricket, Rajasthan Royals on Thursday praised youngster Chetan Sakariya and said that the left-arm pacer was a revelation for the side. The IPL 2021 season was suspended on May 4 due to a rising number of Covid-19 cases. Before the suspension, Rajasthan Royals was positioned at the fifth position with 6 points from 7 games.

In the seven matches he played this season, Sakariya managed to return with seven wickets and he impressed one and all with his death-bowling skills. "Chetan was a revelation, his attitude, his ability to deal with pressure, and of course, his skill. We had Anuj and Yash, the two youngsters who have been with the franchise for a very, very long time. And I was thoroughly impressed by all three of them," said Sangakkara in a webinar organised by the Royals.

"They actually got a reasonable amount of time in the middle. Unfortunately, in the match that Anuj came into he didn't get a chance to bat but was outstanding with his energy and skill in the field," he added. Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler also said that Sanju Samson got a great deal of experience by leading the franchise. He also opined that Samson grew into the role as the tournament went along.

"It was a great learning experience for him. And I think, as the tournament was going along, at the halfway stage, he was really growing into the role, looking to put together some better, more consistent performances towards the end of the season as a side," said Buttler. "I've really enjoyed playing under Sanju's captaincy. I don't think it changed him at all as a person. He's quite a free-spirited, very relaxed kind of guy and he tried to get that across to the team and that's how he wanted us to play as a side. It is really important as a leader to be authentic, and I think Sanju is very much that," he added.

Sangakkara also gave his take on why Riyan Parag is viewed so highly within the Royals ranks. "For, us Riyan Parag is a very, very special player. I think he's got a huge amount to contribute to not just Royals, but also to Indian cricket in future. Very special talent that needs care, nurturing, and development," said Sangakkara. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

