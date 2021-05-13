Left Menu

Soccer-Mother knows best - Ronaldo's mum eyeing Sporting return for Juve star

Dolores Aveiro, an avid Sporting fan, made clear during the title celebrations that she would try to bring the Juventus forward back to the club. "I'll talk to him (Cristiano) to bring him back," Dolores Aveiro said from her balcony as she spoke to Sporting fans that had taken to the streets to celebrate.

There are very few people who can tell Cristiano Ronaldo what to do, but his mum, Dolores Aveiro, insists she will try to convince her son to return to his boyhood club Sporting this summer. While Ronaldo leads the way in the Serie A goalscoring charts this term, scoring his 100th Juventus goal in his side's 3-1 win at Sassuolo on Wednesday, his club have endured a difficult season and could finish outside the top four.

In contrast, the club where Ronaldo started his senior career, Sporting, clinched the Portuguese title for the first time since 2002 after beating Boavista on Tuesday, ending rivals Porto and Benfica's 19-year stranglehold on the championship. Dolores Aveiro, an avid Sporting fan, made clear during the title celebrations that she would try to bring the Juventus forward back to the club.

"I'll talk to him (Cristiano) to bring him back," Dolores Aveiro said from her balcony as she spoke to Sporting fans that had taken to the streets to celebrate. "Next year he will play in Alvalade (Sporting's stadium)."

Ronaldo, 36, has one year remaining on his contract at Juventus, but he has been linked with a departure this summer, with Sporting, the club he left for Manchester United as a teenager, mentioned as a possible destination.

