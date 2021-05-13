Left Menu

Olympic-bound race walker Irfan and four others test positive for COVID-19 in SAI Bengaluru

Olympic-bound race walker K T Irfan is among five elite track-and-field athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Sports Authority of Indias Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.The tests were conducted last Friday and those who returned positive have been kept under quarantine.At least five elite athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 when tests were conducted on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 19:13 IST
Olympic-bound race walker Irfan and four others test positive for COVID-19 in SAI Bengaluru

Olympic-bound race walker K T Irfan is among five elite track-and-field athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Sports Authority of India's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The tests were conducted last Friday and those who returned positive have been kept under quarantine.

''At least five elite athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 when tests were conducted on Friday. They have been kept isolated from others,'' a source at the SAI Centre told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The source said another male race walker also tested positive but his name could not be confirmed.

''4 male players and 1 female player and 4 support staff tested positive for COVID-19,'' a SAI source stated.

''The female player had come from home. The players were tested on 6th and their results came positive on 7th. They received their first vaccine dose on 29th April.

''One male player and one female player were not vaccinated. They have been tested again on the 10th and their results are awaited tomorrow. One athlete would also be tested once more in 2-3 days' time.'' It is learnt that none of the female race walkers are among those who returned positive.

The 31-year-old Irfan had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics way back in early 2019 after finishing fourth in the 20 km event of the Asian Race Walking Championships in Nomi, Japan.

The SAI source said the whole hockey team training at the Centre other than one player has tested negative.

''This one hockey player will be tested again tomorrow,'' the SAI source said, without giving the name of the player.

Last month, five Indian athletes training here -- Olympic-bound Priyanka Goswami, Asian Games 1500m gold-medallist Jinson Johnson, long distance runner Parul Chaudhary, steeplechaser Chinta Yadav and another race walker Eknath -- had tested positive for the dreaded virus.

Russian race walk coach Alexander Artsybashev had also tested positive at that time.

Irfan returned negative at that time after he was tested as a primary contact of Johnson.

The SAI Centre had also grappled with COVID-19 infection of Indian women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, her six team-mates and two support staff members. All of them have since recovered after spending two weeks in quarantine.

The SAI Centre, Bengaluru is the training base of the men's and women's hockey teams and track and field athletes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GoAir rebrands as Go First after 15 years of flying

After being in the skies for 15 years, Wadia Group-owned GoAir has rebranded itself as Go First as the airline focuses on ultra-low-cost business model amid the aviation industry grappling with pandemic headwinds.The announcement on Thursda...

UK apologises for 1971 Belfast deaths; families want more

A UK government minister stood before lawmakers Thursday and formally apologised for the killing of 10 civilians during unrest in Belfast half a century ago, as Britain and Northern Ireland struggle to come to terms with the events of the p...

FOCUS-Mass shooting insurance in high demand as U.S. emerges from lockdown

As normality filters back into American lives after a year of lockdowns, hospitals and other institutions are busy making provisions for one aspect of that old normal they would rather consign to the past - mass shootings. Last year was the...

Rajasthan govt exempts annual renewal of membership under cash transfer scheme

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided to exempt the annual renewal of membership under the Palanhar Yojana in view of the adverse circumstances arising due to the coronavirus pandemic.The Palanhar Yojana is a monthly cash transf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021