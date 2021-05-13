Left Menu

Gymnastics-Body suits could help keep young gymnasts in the sport - Voss

The German Gymnastics Association (DTB) said their athletes wore the full body suit in Basel as a stand "against sexualisation in gymnastics". Voss said the suits could also help to avoid embarrassment.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 20:42 IST
Gymnastics-Body suits could help keep young gymnasts in the sport - Voss

Full-body suits could encourage teenage gymnasts put off by traditional leotards to stay in the sport, according to German Sarah Voss, who drew praise for wearing one at the recent European Championships.

The 21-year-old Voss, who hopes to compete at this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo, donned a full-body suit at the 2021 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Basel last month, in what was described as a stand against sexualisation in gymnastics. "For us, it was important above all to reach young athletes because it's often said that a couple of athletes right now do not want to continue in the sport during puberty due to the dress code," Voss said.

"We want to show them that us competitive athletes also wear such a thing and can present ourselves this way and everyone should decide what they would like to wear." For female athletes, the standard gymnastic competition outfit is a leotard, with long, half-length sleeves and sleeveless garments allowed.

Outfits covering legs are allowed by the gymnastics rulebook in international competitions, but to date they have been used almost exclusively for religious reasons. The German Gymnastics Association (DTB) said their athletes wore the full body suit in Basel as a stand "against sexualisation in gymnastics".

Voss said the suits could also help to avoid embarrassment. "Gymnasts don't always feel so comfortable training in leotards, also in gymnastics competitions, one has the feeling that they slip out of place or could slip out of place. And perhaps that cameras or photographers can catch this poor moment," Voss said.

"This bodysuit originated for this reason, simply to show that there is a possibility and since 2012, wearing matching trousers is also allowed." (Writing by Christoph Steitz Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Explain how film stars, politicians are procuring, distributing Remdesivir: HC to govt

The Bombay High Court has asked the Union and Maharashtra governments to explain how some film stars and politicians were able to procure and distribute the anti-viral drug Remdesivir despite its shortages.The order was passed during the he...

Decomposed body of man found in metal trunk in Thane

The body of an unidentified man was found on Thursday in a metal trunk dumped on the roadside near a village in Thane district, police said.The trunk was found abandoned near a creek in Khardi village, they said.The police said they were al...

National State of Disaster on COVID-19 extended until 15 June

Cabinet has approved the extension of the National State of Disaster on COVID-19 until 15 June 2021.The extension considers the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state ...

COVID: Punjab sees 184 more deaths, 8,494 new cases

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Punjab reached 11,297 with 184 more fatalities in the past 24 hours, while 8,494 fresh infections took the tally to 4,75,949, according to a medical bulletin issued on Thursday.The number of active cases ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021