Xavi extends contract with Qatar club Al-Sadd

Spain football legend Xaxi on Thursday signed a two-year contract extension with Qatar club Al-Sadd.

ANI | Doha | Updated: 13-05-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 21:08 IST
Former Spain midfielder Xavi (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Spain football legend Xaxi on Thursday signed a two-year contract extension with Qatar club Al-Sadd. As a result, Xavi will now be in charge of the club until 2023. Al-Sadd head coach Xavi expressed his delight after extending his stay at the club and spoke of his aim to achieve more goals along with the players and the staff.

Xavi in an official release said: "We achieved a lot together, scored goals, won matches and titles, and we are all very proud of this success. Getting this kind of support is the best thing any coach can get." He added: "I have everything I could want to do well, and I feel proud to continue with Al-Sadd for an additional two seasons."

Regarding the rumours in the media about the existence of a clause in his new contract that allows him to leave at any time, the Al-Sadd coach said: "This is incorrect. I have a two-season contract with Al-Sadd, and I respect this contract, and I also respect the official negotiation methods between all parties." Xavi concluded by saying: "Our challenge is to continue to improve and develop, and I am very excited to help Al-Sadd players do that."

Xavi took over the responsibility of coaching the Al-Sadd first team in the summer of 2019. He has won 6 titles so far with the team and has also reached the final of the 2021 Amir Cup. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

