The following are the top sports stories at 2100 hours: SPO-CRI-WOM-2NDLD COACH Ramesh Powar back as Indian women's cricket head coach, replaces WV Raman New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Former spinner Ramesh Powar on Thursday replaced W V Raman as the Indian women's cricket team's head coach, regaining the position more than two years after he was sacked owing to a bitter fallout with ODI captain Mithali Raj.

SPO-BAD-IND Badminton: Srikanth holds on to slim Olympic hopes; those assured of Tokyo berth take break By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Left stranded after the final three Olympic qualifiers were cancelled, Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth still harbours ''some hope'' of making it to the Tokyo Games, his faint optimism resting on the world body's assurance of a statement on the qualification process.

SPO-ATH-LD VIRUS Olympic-bound race walker Irfan and four others test positive for COVID-19 in SAI Bengaluru New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Olympic-bound race walker K T Irfan is among five elite track-and-field athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Sports Authority of India's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

SPO-CRI-ARCHER Archer set to return from injury in County Championship match against Kent London, May 13 (PTI) England speedster Jofra Archer is set to return to competitive cricket on Thursday in a County Championship match after being out of action for more than one-and-half months due to injury.

SPO-CRI-AUS-PAINE-CAPTAINCY Paine hints at giving up captaincy if Australia win Ashes, backs Smith to ''get the job again'' Melbourne, May 13 (PTI) Australian Test captain Tim Paine has hinted at stepping down from the position if his team manages to defeat England in the Ashes series this year and backed former skipper Steve Smith to succeed him.

SPO-MINISTER-HOCK-SUPPORT Rijiju announces Rs 5 lakh each for bereaved families of hockey stars New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday announced financial support of Rs 5 lakh each for the bereaved families of former hockey players M K Kaushik and Ravinder Pal Singh, who recently lost their lives to COVID-19.

SPO-CRI-RANKING-LD TEST India retain top spot in ICC Test Team rankings after annual update Dubai, May 13 (PTI) India remained the number one Test side after the annual update of the ICC team rankings, released on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-SHAFALI-WBBL Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav set to make WBBL debuts New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Indian batting sensation Shafali Verma is set to make her Women's Big Bash League debut with two-time champions Sydney Sixers later this year.

SPO-CRI-IPL-AUSTRALIANS-RETURN Oz players involved in suspended IPL may return home from Maldives on Sunday: Report Male (Maldives), May 13 (PTI) A group of Australian cricketers, coaches and players-turned-commentators, currently stranded in Maldives, may return home in a chartered flight on Sunday, though they are still waiting confirmation from their government, according to a report.

SPO-HOCK-GOYAL Women's hockey: Young Goyal aspires to realise her Olympic dream in Tokyo Bengaluru, May 13 (PTI) Representing India at the Olympic Games is every athlete's dream and she is no exception, says women's hockey team mid-fielder Neha Goyal, insisting that she would do all it takes to make the cut for the showpiece event.

SPO-CRI-PANT-VACCINATION Rishabh Pant gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Star India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant on Thursday received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

SPO-CRI-RR-BUTTLER-SANGAKKARA Captaincy was great learning experience for Sanju, he was really growing into the role: Buttler New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Leading Rajasthan Royals in the now suspended IPL was a great learning experience for skipper Sanju Samson, according to star opener Jos Buttler, who feels the youngster grew into the role as the tournament progressed.

SPO-GOLF-IND-MASTERS Disappointing start for Indians at British Masters Belfry (UK), May 13 (PTI) All four Indian golfers in action, including Shubhankar Sharma and Ajeetesh Sandhu, endured a disappointing opening round at the Betfred British Masters and run the risk of missing the cut.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RESUMPTION-BADALE Scheduling IPL ''real challenge'', small possibility on either side of T20 WC: RR owner Badale New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals owner Manoj Badale says scheduling the suspended IPL will be ''a real challenge'' and there is only a small possibility of hosting the League on either side of the T20 World Cup later this year.

SPO-CRI-PAINE-IND Indians good at niggling, distracted us during Test series:Tim Paine Melbourne, May 13 (PTI) Australia captain Tim Paine says his team was distracted by the Indian team's ''niggling'' during the epoch-making Test series early this year which the visitors rallied to win despite being ravaged by injuries.

