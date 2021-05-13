Cricket-Mitchell, Phillips offered New Zealand contracts

Left Menu

All-rounder Daryl Mitchell and wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips have been offered national contracts for the first time by New Zealand Cricket (NZC), while batsman Ajaz Patel was left out of the 20-man list for 2021-22. New Zealand's most successful test wicketkeeper BJ Watling was also omitted after announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket after the team's tour of England.

Mitchell, the son of the England rugby team's assistant coach John Mitchell, was rewarded for scoring his maiden test and one-day international centuries this year. Phillips excelled in Twenty20 cricket, smashing a 46-ball century against the West Indies in November - the fastest by a New Zealander in the shortest format of the game.

National contract list: Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

