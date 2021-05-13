Left Menu

Cycling-Maeder takes Giro stage six as Bernal, Evenepoel impress

We did the concussion protocol last night and did a follow up this morning and I didn't pass that, so it's not safe for me today," said Dombrowski. Belgian Pieter Serry (Deceuninck-Quick Step) was knocked off his bike when the Team Bike Exchange car hit him from behind in the final ascent.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 23:30 IST
Cycling-Maeder takes Giro stage six as Bernal, Evenepoel impress

Swiss Gino Maeder claimed his maiden grand tour victory when he prevailed at the end of a long breakaway on the sixth stage as Egan Bernal underlined his title credentials again on Thursday.

A day after his Bahrain Victorious leader Mikel Landa crashed out of the race, Maeder had just enough left in the tank after 162 km in the rain from Grotte di Frasassi to give his team something to cheer. Charging up behind him was Colombian Bernal, after the 2019 Tour de France champion had dropped most of the pre-race favourites with two kilometres to go on the final climb to San Giacomo.

Bernal took second place, 12 seconds off the pace with Ireland's Dan Martin and Belgian prospect Remco Evenepoel. Hungary's Attila Valter limited the damage in the climb to take the overall leader's Maglia Rosa from Alessandro De Marchi, who was caught at the wrong end of a split in the peloton shortly after the stage's midway point.

Valter leads the 21-year-old Evenepoel, back racing for his grand tour debut after an eight-month injury layoff following a crash at the Giro di Lombardia, by 11 seconds. Bernal, who had already impressed in the first summit finish on Tuesday, is third 16 seconds off the pace, while another pre-race favourite, Briton Simon Yates, lags 49 seconds adrift after failing to follow the Colombian's attack.

American Joe Dombrowski, winner of Tuesday's fourth stage, did not make the start line after suffering a concussion in a crash during the fifth stage on Wednesday. "Unfortunately today I won't be able to start at the Giro. We did the concussion protocol last night and did a follow up this morning and I didn't pass that, so it's not safe for me today," said Dombrowski.

Belgian Pieter Serry (Deceuninck-Quick Step) was knocked off his bike when the Team Bike Exchange car hit him from behind in the final ascent. Team Bike Exchange are likely to face sanctions over the incident, which would lead to the team car being kicked out of the race and leave the squad with only one support vehicle.

"Our sport director Gene Bates has spoken directly to Pieter Serry and to Deceuninck-Quick Step to apologise personally following the incident on today's stage 6," Team Bike Exchange said on Twitter. "We're all happy to see that Pieter was able to finish the stage."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistani PM Khan phones Abbas, offers support

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has spoken by telephone with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas about the deteriorating situation between Israel and Gazas militant Hamas rulers. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Khan...

U.S. Marine officer first active-duty military charged in U.S. Capitol riot

A U.S. Marine Corps major is the first active-duty member of the military charged with taking part in the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, federal prosecutors said on Thursday. The Justice Department said Christopher Warnagiris, 40...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places, updated guidance the agency said will allow life to b...

Biden inauguration priest resigns California university post

The Jesuit priest who presided over an inaugural Mass for President Joe Biden has resigned his position as president of Santa Clara University in Northern California, college officials said, after an investigation found he engaged in inappr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021