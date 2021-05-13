Left Menu

NBA-A-Rod and Lore agree to buy Minnesota Timberwolves for $1.5 billion - report

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 23:43 IST
NBA-A-Rod and Lore agree to buy Minnesota Timberwolves for $1.5 billion - report

New York Yankees great Alex Rodriguez and tech entrepreneur Marc Lore have reached an agreement to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves from owner Glen Taylor for $1.5 billion, the Athletic reported on Thursday.

Rodriguez, better known as A-Rod, and ex-Walmart executive Lore are expected to sign formal paperwork shortly and will be equal, 50-50 partners in the purchase, the online sports news website reported, citing sources.

Rodriguez was part of a group that made an unsuccessful bid to purchase the New York Mets baseball team last year. The Mets were ultimately bought by billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen in a deal that closed in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistani PM Khan phones Abbas, offers support

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has spoken by telephone with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas about the deteriorating situation between Israel and Gazas militant Hamas rulers. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Khan...

U.S. Marine officer first active-duty military charged in U.S. Capitol riot

A U.S. Marine Corps major is the first active-duty member of the military charged with taking part in the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, federal prosecutors said on Thursday. The Justice Department said Christopher Warnagiris, 40...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places, updated guidance the agency said will allow life to b...

Biden inauguration priest resigns California university post

The Jesuit priest who presided over an inaugural Mass for President Joe Biden has resigned his position as president of Santa Clara University in Northern California, college officials said, after an investigation found he engaged in inappr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021