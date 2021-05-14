Left Menu

Golf-MacIntyre earns share of halfway lead at British Masters

England's Bland carded a 69 to stay bogey free for the week, while Hill bogeyed the final hole in a 70. Having finished tied-12th at the Masters last month, MacIntyre had all eyes on him on his return to the British soil.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 01:01 IST
Golf-MacIntyre earns share of halfway lead at British Masters
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre has made plans for another late-night gaming session after carding a six-under-par 66 to take a share of the halfway lead at the British Masters on Thursday. World number 45 MacIntyre, the highest-ranked player in the tournament, opened with five birdies in a row in testing conditions at The Belfry before his run ended with a bogey at the sixth after sending his drive into the water.

After dropping a stroke on the 12th hole, MacIntyre responded with three birdies on the back nine to join compatriot Calum Hill and veteran Richard Bland on seven under at the top of the leaderboard. England's Bland carded a 69 to stay bogey free for the week, while Hill bogeyed the final hole in a 70.

Having finished tied-12th at the Masters last month, MacIntyre had all eyes on him on his return to the British soil. "I was in free flow," MacIntyre said of his blistering start. "I hit a couple close but the putter was working. For me it felt beautiful.

"That could have been a crazy score. I still missed quite a few chances but that's golf." When asked if he had felt the pressure of being the top-ranked player in the field, the 24-year-old added: "Not at all.

"After this (interview) I will hit a few balls, might grab room service and then I bring my PlayStation everywhere I go, so I will be on that for a couple of hours with my pals. "That just keeps me away from golf as much as I can so that when I come out here and am competing it's 100% focus."

South Africa's Justin Harding and Frenchman Julien Guerrier were alongside 2018 champion Eddie Pepperell on six under, while tournament host Danny Willett dropped three strokes on his final four holes to slip four off the pace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 kills more than 4,000 Indians amid clamour for vaccines; Top scientists question the need for COVID-19 booster shots and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.UK anxious about Indian coronavirus variant, Johnson saysBritains government is anxious about the spread of the COVID-19 variant first detected in India and rules nothing out to tackle a ...

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney streaming growth disappoints, earnings beat forecasts; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.A Minute With Jerry Bruckheimer, Rick Rossovich on Top Gun and sequelThirty-five years since Tom Cruise soared in the sky in Top Gun, the Hollywood star reprises his role as cocky ...

Science News Roundup: For deep-diving elephant seals, it takes lots of work to stay fat; Child's burial site tells of early man's emotional life - Kenyan archaeologist and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.For deep-diving elephant seals, it takes lots of work to stay fatFor elephant seals - one of the most distinctive of the 33 species that comprise the worlds seal family - it is hard work...

Canada slams 'unconscionable' Iran conduct since airliner shootdown

Canada on Thursday condemned Tehrans unconscionable conduct since Iranian forces shot down an airliner last year, killing 176 people, including dozens of Canadians, and vowed to keep pressing for answers as to what really happened. The comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021