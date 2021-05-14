Soccer-Dortmund crush Leipzig 4-1 to lift German Cup

Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland scored two goals apiece to crush RB Leipzig 4-1 and lift the German Cup on Thursday. England international Sancho curled a superb shot into the top corner in the fifth minute and added another with a quick break on the stroke of halftime after Haaland, back from injury, powered into the box and flicked the ball past keeper Peter Gulacsi.

Dortmund were brutally efficient in the first half, scoring with each of their three shots on target. Leipzig launched a late attempt at a comeback, pulling a goal back with a thundering drive from Dani Olmo in the 71st minute and coming agonisingly close to a second four minutes later after a mistake from Sancho.

Sancho, likely to leave Dortmund at the end of the season, wasted a golden chance to complete his hat-trick before Norway international Haaland, also a major transfer target, rifled in his second goal. It was Dortmund's fifth German Cup triumph and their first since 2017 while Leipzig missed out again on winning their first silverware.

Leipzig, beaten 3-2 by Dortmund in the league on Saturday, have lost in the final twice in the last three years and their coach Julian Nagelsmann is departing for Bayern Munich next season.

