Soccer-Monaco thrash fourth division Rumilly to set up Cup final against PSG

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-05-2021 02:45 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 02:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Monaco recovered from a sluggish start to beat fourth division Rumilly Vallieres 5-1 away on Thursday and join Paris St Germain in the French Cup final. Alexis Peuget opened the scoring for Rumilly before they were overwhelmed by the Ligue 1 side, who booked their ticket for Wednesday's showdown at the Stade de France with an own goal by Arthur Bozon and goals by Aurelien Tchouameni, Wissam Ben Yedder, Cesc Fabregas and Aleksandr Golovin.

Monaco quickly levelled, however, as Arthur Bozon turned Fode Ballo Toure's cross into his own net. Tchouameni gave Monaco the advantage in the 32nd minute when he headed home from Fabregas's corner before Ben Yedder added a third with a delicate chip after a one-two with Fabregas 10 minutes into the second half.

Fabregas put the result beyond doubt 12 minutes from time with a curled free kick and Golovin completed the rout with a low shot.

