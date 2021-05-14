Left Menu

Rugby-Toomua re-signs with Wallabies through to 2023 World Cup

The versatile playmaker will also remain captain of the Melbourne Rebels through the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman competition after replacing injured regular skipper Dane Haylett-Petty in the domestic season. "I’m really excited to re-commit to the Melbourne Rebels and Rugby Australia," Toomua said in a media release.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 14-05-2021 06:04 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 06:04 IST
Rugby-Toomua re-signs with Wallabies through to 2023 World Cup

Wallabies centre Matt Toomua has extended his national contract through to the 2023 World Cup in France in a deal that keeps the 31-year-old at Super Rugby club Melbourne Rebels. The versatile playmaker will also remain captain of the Melbourne Rebels through the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman competition after replacing injured regular skipper Dane Haylett-Petty in the domestic season.

"I’m really excited to re-commit to the Melbourne Rebels and Rugby Australia," Toomua said in a media release. "We are building something special at the Rebels and it is great to be a part of it alongside the rest of the team."

The Rebels missed the Super Rugby AU playoffs but Toomua had a strong campaign, finishing equal first with Wallabies team mate and Queensland Reds flyhalf James O'Connor for points scored (102) at the end of the regular season. Toomua was restricted to two tests last year due to a groin injury and will hope to play a bigger part in Dave Rennie's plans for the Wallabies' three-test series against France in July.

"His leadership and experience has been invaluable for the Wallabies and the Rebels," said Rugby Australia Director of Rugby Scott Johnson. "Matt has the ability to control the tempo of the game whilst creating opportunities to attack which is a big reason why he’s found success recently."

Toomua will lead the Rebels into their Trans-Tasman opener against New Zealand's Auckland Blues in Melbourne on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw scientists' skepticism

Chinese biotech firm Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited saw its stock price jump by more than 20 the day after it announced on April 25 that it had completed the first patient enrollment and dosing in a late-stage U.S. clinical trial of its expe...

Police: 9 wounded, 3 critically, in shooting in Providence, Rhode Island

Nine people were wounded in a shooting in Rhode Islands capital in what police there believe to be the largest shooting in city history.Of the nine, three were critically wounded in the shooting just before 7 pm on Thursday, Providence Poli...

FOREX-Dollar rally pauses as investors take stock of inflation anxiety

The dollar took a breather on Friday but looks set to post weekly gains against a basket of currencies as investors try to assess the risk of U.S. inflation rising faster than expected and prodding the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates...

Samsung BioLogics says no decision yet on producing Moderna's COVID-19 shot

Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd said on Friday that no decision has been made yet on producing Moderna Incs COVID-19 vaccine in South Korea after a local newspaper reported the two companies had agreed on a contract manufacturing deal.The Chosun I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021