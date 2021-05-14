Left Menu

Liverpool wins 4-2 at Man United in late push for CL spot

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 14-05-2021 09:30 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 09:30 IST
Liverpool wins 4-2 at Man United in late push for CL spot

Jurgen Klopp won at Old Trafford for the first time as Liverpool breathed new life into its top-four push with a 4-2 win in the rearranged fixture against Manchester United.

After anti-ownership protesters got into the ground and onto the pitch 11 days ago, further demonstrations could not stop Thursday's Premier League fixture going ahead.

Stand-in captain Bruno Fernandes' deflected effort got Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side off to a good start, only for Diogo Jota to level with a smart flick after a penalty decision was overturned.

The equaliser came from a corner and United's weaknesses from set pieces were again exposed in first-half stoppage time, with Roberto Firmino heading home Trent Alexander-Arnold's free kick.

Liverpool pulled further ahead 72 seconds after halftime as errors at the back ended with Firmino turning home his second of the evening.

Marcus Rashford reduced the deficit, before Nat Phillips, who had deflected home Fernandes' opener, cleared Mason Greenwood's attempt off the line.

Mohamed Salah ensured United lost its sixth home league game of the season, racing through to score the fourth in the 90th minute as Liverpool moved into fifth place, four points behind Chelsea with a game in hand. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar junta declares martial law in town after attacks on bank, police

Myanmars junta has declared martial law in a town in Chin State after blaming armed terrorists for attacks on a police station and a bank, state media reported on Friday, amid an upsurge in fighting between the military and ethnic rebels in...

Foreign news schedule for Friday, May 14

- K P Sharma Oli to be sworn in as Nepal Prime Minister.- 2 Indians detained in Scotland for immigration offences released after protest.- Israel threatens Gaza ground invasion despite truce efforts.- US, Australia looking forward to doing ...

Blockchain users can now trade virtual assets on Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Samsung has added support for third-party hardware wallets to make it easier for blockchain users to manage and trade virtual assets on Galaxy smartphones, the company announced on Thursday.Now, users can access and process transactions by ...

China stocks rise as financial, healthcare firms rebound; Hong Kong up

China stocks climbed on Friday as financial and healthcare firms gained, leading a rally in Asian markets as U.S. Fed officials allayed inflation fears. The CSI300 index rose 1.7 to 5,079.30 points at the end of the morning session, while t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021