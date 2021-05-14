Left Menu

Borussia Dortmund beats Leipzig 4-1 in German Cup final

Of course, its bitter, said Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff, whose team lost 3-0 to Bayern in the 2019 final.Last years cup final was Germanys first to be played without fans present, and they were excluded again Thursday due to ongoing precautions against the coronavirus.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 14-05-2021 09:38 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 09:38 IST
Borussia Dortmund beats Leipzig 4-1 in German Cup final

Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho both scored twice as Borussia Dortmund withstood a second-half fightback in teeming rain to beat Leipzig 4-1 in the German Cup final.

Captain Marco Reus was involved in all four goals on Thursday as Dortmund won the cup for the fifth time and denied bitter rival Leipzig a first title.

''When we feel that our backs are against the wall, then we show our quality,'' Reus said. ''We have to do that continuously in the next few years.'' Haaland was back after almost three weeks out with a muscle injury, but it was Sancho who fired Dortmund into a fifth-minute lead with a strike inside the far post after Reus won the ball from Kevin Kampl in midfield.

Haaland barreled past Dayot Upamecano for Dortmund's second goal in the 28th, and Reus and Sancho combined to make it 3-0 before the break.

Leipzig emerged with intent for the second half, striking the crossbar and twice testing Roman Bürki in the Dortmund goal.

Leipzig hit the post before Dani Olmo rewarded his side's pressure with a fine strike from outside the penalty area in the 71st.

Sancho missed a good chance in a one-on-one with Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, before Haaland finally sealed Dortmund's win in the 87th.

Dortmund previously won the title in 1965, 1989, 2012 and 2017. Leipzig, which was formed in 2009, was going for its first, but was unable to deal with Dortmund's committed first-half performance. Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann had been hoping to sign off with a trophy before he leaves for Bayern Munich next season.

''We're there for the second time in three years and we've gotten a hiding for the second time. Of course, it's bitter,'' said Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff, whose team lost 3-0 to Bayern in the 2019 final.

Last year's cup final was Germany's first to be played without fans present, and they were excluded again Thursday due to ongoing precautions against the coronavirus. Anyone working at the stadium had to produce a negative test result for COVID-19 from a pop-up testing center nearby.

Germany coach Joachim Löw was among the few attending. He is due to name his squad for the European Championship next Wednesday.

A small number of Dortmund fans gathered outside to drink beer and sing songs under the watchful eye of police before kickoff. The fans were scattered, evidently still mindful of social distancing measures.

The atmosphere wasn't helped by a persistent grey drizzle that had taken over from an earlier thunder storm. Usually the streets around the stadium would be teeming with enthusiastic fans before kickoff, their excitement fueled by beer and sausages.

The cup final has traditionally been the most important date in the German soccer season, a showpiece between two of the country's best teams, but this year's was switched from its usual Saturday night prime time slot to the less glamorous late Thursday kickoff.

Despite the lack of fans, Dortmund players celebrated with the trophy in front of where their supporters would have been. They hoisted defender Lukasz Piszczek into the air as he covered his tears. The 35-year-old is retiring at the end of the season.

''I've no words. I know that my career is slowly coming to an end and I never dreamed of such a highlight,'' said Piszczek, who won a cup and league double with Dortmund in 2012. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar junta declares martial law in town after attacks on bank, police

Myanmars junta has declared martial law in a town in Chin State after blaming armed terrorists for attacks on a police station and a bank, state media reported on Friday, amid an upsurge in fighting between the military and ethnic rebels in...

Foreign news schedule for Friday, May 14

- K P Sharma Oli to be sworn in as Nepal Prime Minister.- 2 Indians detained in Scotland for immigration offences released after protest.- Israel threatens Gaza ground invasion despite truce efforts.- US, Australia looking forward to doing ...

Blockchain users can now trade virtual assets on Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Samsung has added support for third-party hardware wallets to make it easier for blockchain users to manage and trade virtual assets on Galaxy smartphones, the company announced on Thursday.Now, users can access and process transactions by ...

China stocks rise as financial, healthcare firms rebound; Hong Kong up

China stocks climbed on Friday as financial and healthcare firms gained, leading a rally in Asian markets as U.S. Fed officials allayed inflation fears. The CSI300 index rose 1.7 to 5,079.30 points at the end of the morning session, while t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021