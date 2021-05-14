Left Menu

Man United fans protest again outside Old Trafford

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 14-05-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 10:34 IST
Man United fans protest again outside Old Trafford

Hundreds of Manchester United fans protested against the ownership outside Old Trafford but did not disrupt the match against Liverpool, which was postponed two weeks ago due to unrest. There was a stronger policing presence outside the stadium on Thursday after some fans managed to get inside and stormed the pitch on May 2.

Like then, there were fans setting off flares while chanting demanding the owning Glazer family sell the club after being part of the failed attempt to launch a European Super League last month.

Two arrests were made for public order offenses, but police did not interfere with the protests even though large crowds are prevented by coronavirus restrictions.

''We encourage everyone to remember we are still living under restrictions due to the pandemic and have a collective responsibility to remain safe and protect one another,'' said Chris Sykes, assistant chief constable of Greater Manchester Police.

United co-owner Joel Glazer has pledged to engage more with fans going forward but has only written an open letter so far. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Origins of COVID-19 need to be investigated further, leading scientists say

The origin of the novel coronavirus is still unclear and there is not yet enough evidence to say conclusively if it occurred naturally or was caused by a laboratory leak, a group of leading scientists said in a letter. The novel coronavirus...

Mexico's Caribbean coast at 'imminent risk' of lockdown

The governor of Mexicos resort-studded Caribbean coast said Thursday his state is at imminent risk of returning to lockdown as coronavirus cases there rose steadily. Gov. Carlos Joaqun said the state of Quintana Roo, home to resorts like Ca...

Singapore brings in strictest COVID-19 curbs since lockdown, shares slump

Singapore announced on Friday the strictest curbs on social gatherings and public activities since easing a COVID-19 lockdown last year, amid a rise in locally acquired infections and with new coronavirus clusters forming in recent weeks.Th...

INSIGHT-Big promises, few doses: why Russia's struggling to make Sputnik V doses

Transforming the site of what once was a Soviet-era car factory into a state-of-the-art facility churning out Russias COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V was the easy bit.Making doses in bulk, finding qualified staff and getting equipment have been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021