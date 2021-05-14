Left Menu

Olympic champion Biles returning to competition on May 22

The 32-year-old Memmel retired in the fall of 2012 but began planning a comeback last summer.The stacked field also includes two-time Olympic medalist Laurie Hernandez, 2017 world all-around champion Morgan Hurd and world gold medalists Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey, Kara Eaker, Grace McCallum, Riley McCusker and MyKayla Skinner. AP SSC SSC

PTI | Indianapolis | Updated: 14-05-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 10:37 IST
Olympic champion Biles returning to competition on May 22

Simone Biles is back to competing.

The reigning Olympic gymnastics champion will return to competition for the first time in more than 18 months at the US Classic next week in Indianapolis.

The 24-year-old Biles — a heavy favorite to defend her Olympic title in Tokyo this summer — hasn't taken the floor since winning her fifth world all-around championship in October 2019.

The event set for Saturday, May 22 is the first in a busy stretch for the top American gymnasts. The national championships are scheduled for the first weekend in June in Fort Worth, Texas, with the U.S. Olympic trials set for St. Louis at the end of next month.

The Classic will also mark the return of 2008 Olympic silver medalist Chellsie Memmel. The 32-year-old Memmel retired in the fall of 2012 but began planning a comeback last summer.

The stacked field also includes two-time Olympic medalist Laurie Hernandez, 2017 world all-around champion Morgan Hurd and world gold medalists Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey, Kara Eaker, Grace McCallum, Riley McCusker and MyKayla Skinner. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Origins of COVID-19 need to be investigated further, leading scientists say

The origin of the novel coronavirus is still unclear and there is not yet enough evidence to say conclusively if it occurred naturally or was caused by a laboratory leak, a group of leading scientists said in a letter. The novel coronavirus...

Mexico's Caribbean coast at 'imminent risk' of lockdown

The governor of Mexicos resort-studded Caribbean coast said Thursday his state is at imminent risk of returning to lockdown as coronavirus cases there rose steadily. Gov. Carlos Joaqun said the state of Quintana Roo, home to resorts like Ca...

Singapore brings in strictest COVID-19 curbs since lockdown, shares slump

Singapore announced on Friday the strictest curbs on social gatherings and public activities since easing a COVID-19 lockdown last year, amid a rise in locally acquired infections and with new coronavirus clusters forming in recent weeks.Th...

INSIGHT-Big promises, few doses: why Russia's struggling to make Sputnik V doses

Transforming the site of what once was a Soviet-era car factory into a state-of-the-art facility churning out Russias COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V was the easy bit.Making doses in bulk, finding qualified staff and getting equipment have been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021