Left Menu

Cricket-Slim chance IPL can be completed in UK, Middle East: Rajasthan owner

There is a "small possibility" that the remainder of the suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) season can be played in the United Kingdom or the Middle East later this year, Rajasthan Royals owner Manoj Badale said.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 11:18 IST
Cricket-Slim chance IPL can be completed in UK, Middle East: Rajasthan owner

There is a "small possibility" that the remainder of the suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) season can be played in the United Kingdom or the Middle East later this year, Rajasthan Royals owner Manoj Badale said. The popular Twenty20 tournament was suspended indefinitely earlier this month after several personnel tested positive for COVID-19 amid a devastating second wave of novel coronavirus cases in the country.

The pandemic also forced the BCCI to move the 2020 edition of the IPL to the United Arab Emirates where matches were held in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah between September and November. Badale said finding space on the calendar would be the biggest obstacle with India set to host the T20 World Cup in October.

"There is a possibility, a small possibility, that in September there might be something in the UK or possibly something in the Middle East either side of the T20 World Cup but it's going to be a real challenge," Badale told reporters. "In my opinion, the players are already playing too much cricket. The calendars are incredibly packed, particularly this year after COVID. Boards from around the world are trying to get as many competitions and as many test matches as possible."

Warwickshire, Surrey and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) have offered to host the IPL's remaining 31 matches in September. Sourav Ganguly, head of the Indian board, said earlier this week COVID-19 restrictions meant it was impossible to stage the remaining games in India where the number of infections have climbed above 24 million.

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Origins of COVID-19 need to be investigated further, leading scientists say

The origin of the novel coronavirus is still unclear and there is not yet enough evidence to say conclusively if it occurred naturally or was caused by a laboratory leak, a group of leading scientists said in a letter. The novel coronavirus...

Mexico's Caribbean coast at 'imminent risk' of lockdown

The governor of Mexicos resort-studded Caribbean coast said Thursday his state is at imminent risk of returning to lockdown as coronavirus cases there rose steadily. Gov. Carlos Joaqun said the state of Quintana Roo, home to resorts like Ca...

Singapore brings in strictest COVID-19 curbs since lockdown, shares slump

Singapore announced on Friday the strictest curbs on social gatherings and public activities since easing a COVID-19 lockdown last year, amid a rise in locally acquired infections and with new coronavirus clusters forming in recent weeks.Th...

INSIGHT-Big promises, few doses: why Russia's struggling to make Sputnik V doses

Transforming the site of what once was a Soviet-era car factory into a state-of-the-art facility churning out Russias COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V was the easy bit.Making doses in bulk, finding qualified staff and getting equipment have been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021