Modest start for Rahil Gangjee in Japan

Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee had a less than satisfactory start with 2-over 74 in the first round of the Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup on the Japan Tour and was placed tied 61st.

On a tough and rainy day at the Sagamihara Country Club, Gangjee had two birdies on the front nine and four bogeys between 9th and 18th.

This season Gangjee has played four events and made the cut in two.

Ryosuke Kinoshita played well for a bogey-free round of 68, which could have been better but for a missed birdie chance on 18th. He shared the lead with Yuta Sugiura and eight players were bunched at 3-under 69.

Last week at the Japan Players Championship, Ryosuke missed the cut for the first time this year.

This week's winner will get a spot into the British Open, but Ryosuke already has his ticket which he earned by finishing tied 6th at SMBC Singapore Open in 2019.

