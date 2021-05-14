Left Menu

Gurjant says pandemic has helped in building team bonding before Olympics

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-05-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 12:34 IST
Gurjant says pandemic has helped in building team bonding before Olympics

Staying together in a bio-bubble for most of last year helped in team bonding and building understanding among players before the Tokyo Olympics, feels Indian men's hockey outfit striker Gurjant Singh.

Gurjant has so far played 47 matches for the national side.

''We all have been together at the camp since one year, and I don't think any other team would have spent this much amount of time together during the lockdown,'' he said.

''I feel that is one of the plus points that everyone has been together for such a long time,'' Gurjant added.

Focussed on the upcoming Olympics, he said the team has been working as a unit.

''After the nationwide lockdown ended we never stopped training. We kept working hard and kept on communicating with each other throughout the time spent together. I think it has built a natural understanding among us and because of that, the team has been working as a unit.

''... That's one of the big reasons behind our successful tours to Europe and Argentina,'' added Gurjant, who was part of the overseas trips.

He said the hunger to perform at the top level paid dividends in the recent tours.

''We all had that hunger to perform, to put in all our preparations to test, especially against a quality side like Argentina. ''We were really excited to be back. We were in a fresh frame of mind, and I feel that really helped us in gaining momentum on the tours.'' The Amritsar-born player feels the experiences of recent tours will help the world number five side in the Olympics, scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8.

''It's a plus point that we got a chance to play against Germany, Great Britain and Argentina at this crucial juncture. We not only got to know about our strengths and weaknesses but also about theirs.

''We got to know about their style of play. Hence, I feel this experience will really help us compete against them at the Olympics,'' said Gurjant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple supplier Foxconn's profit surges past estimates amid work from home boom

Taiwans Foxconn, which assembles iPhonesfor Apple, on Friday reported first-quarter profit jumped 13-fold amid the work-from-home trend spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic that has stoked demand for devices like smartphones and laptops. Offici...

Sport-England 'on track' to fully reopen venues from June 21 - minister

Britains sports minister Oliver Dowden is confident sports events can welcome back capacity crowds from June 21, though he said some high-risk venues would require safety measures. An easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the governments roadm...

Delhi's positivity rate dips to 12 pc, 8,500 COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hrs: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhis positivity rate dips to 12 pc, 8,500 COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hrs CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Mars to leverage Microsoft Azure platform to accelerate digital transformation

Mars, the company behind Snickers, Orbit, Twix and other popular confectionery items, has expanded its long-term partnership with Microsoft with a new agreement to utilize the Azure platform for accelerating its digital transformation.The p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021