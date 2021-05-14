Sports News Roundup: Jordan Spieth fires 63 at Byron Nelson for share of lead; Patrick Corbin pitches Nationals past Phillies and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Petition against Tokyo Olympics with 350,000 signatures submitted to organisers

A petition calling for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics which garnered 350,000 signatures in nine days was submitted to organizers on Friday, reflecting growing public opposition to the event as the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections sweeps Japan. "Stop Tokyo Olympics" campaign organizer Kenji Utsunomiya said the global festival of sport - already postponed from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic - should take place only when Japan can welcome visitors and athletes wholeheartedly.

MLB roundup: Corbin Burnes sets strikeout record in Brewers' loss to Cards

Nolan Arenado had three hits and drove in a run as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals posted a 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in the rubber match of a three-game series on Thursday. Arenado's two-out single off right-hander Corbin Burnes (2-3) in the first inning scored Tommy Edman, who singled to lead off the game.

NBA roundup: Suns get by Blazers on Devin Booker's late FTs

Devin Booker made two free throws with 2.4 seconds left as the Phoenix Suns edged the Portland Trail Blazers 118-117 on Thursday night. Chris Paul recorded 26 points and seven assists and Mikal Bridges added 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Suns, who moved one game behind the Utah Jazz in the battle for the Western Conference's top seed.

White Sox beat Twins to complete second straight sweep

Tim Anderson and Jake Lamb each hit solo home runs and the Chicago White Sox held on for a 4-2 win to complete a three-game sweep over the visiting Minnesota Twins on Thursday afternoon. Andrew Vaughn and Yermin Mercedes also drove in one run apiece for Chicago, which won its sixth game in a row. After losing eight of their first 14 games, the White Sox now have the best record in the major leagues at 22-13.

NBA: League creates award to recognize social justice efforts

The NBA is set to announce on Thursday a new award that will recognize a current player for pursuing social justice and upholding the league's values of equality, respect and inclusion. Named after one of the most accomplished players in NBA history, the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award winner will select an organization to receive a $100,000 contribution on his behalf, according to an NBA statement reviewed by Reuters.

Patrick Corbin pitches Nationals past Phillies

Patrick Corbin pitched seven strong innings and the Washington Nationals defeated the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 on Thursday to salvage the finale of the three-game series. Kyle Schwarber and Josh Bell each hit two-run, first-inning homers for Washington, which had lost four straight and seven of its previous eight.

Jordan Spieth fires 63 at Byron Nelson for share of lead

Jordan Spieth hasn't played much golf lately. The three-time major winner revealed this week that he tested positive for COVID-19 about 10 days after the Masters, leading him to take a few weeks off to recover. Yet his bout with the coronavirus sapped neither his golf talent nor his flair for the dramatic. Spieth drained a 55-foot eagle putt on the final hole to cap off a bogey-free, 9-under 63 and vault himself into a tie with J.J. Spaun for the first-round lead at the AT&T Byron Nelson on Thursday.

Soccer-Colombian players call for league halt due to protests

The union of Colombian footballers called on authorities to halt all domestic matches because of political instability in the country on Thursday, just a month before the Copa America is due to kick off in Colombia and Argentina. Colombia has been hit by a wave of protests since late April with riot police wielding tear gas and stun grenades clashing with crowds in many of the country's biggest cities.

Olympics-After beating cancer and COVID, Lowe refuses to back down

Olympic medallist Chaunte Lowe said that beating breast cancer only to come down with a potentially life-threatening case of COVID-19 has added fuel to her desire to defy the odds and make a fifth U.S. Olympic team. In 2019, the American high jumper discovered a lump and, after initially being told by a doctor not to worry about it, later discovered it was an aggressive form of cancer that required a double mastectomy and gruelling chemotherapy sessions.

NBA - A-Rod and Lore agree to buy Minnesota Timberwolves for $1.5 billion - report

New York Yankees great Alex Rodriguez and tech entrepreneur Marc Lore have reached an agreement to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves from owner Glen Taylor for $1.5 billion, the Athletic reported on Thursday. Rodriguez, better known as A-Rod, and ex-Walmart executive Lore are expected to sign formal paperwork shortly and will be equal, 50-50 partners in the purchase, the online sports news website reported, citing sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)