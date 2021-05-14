As part of routine check up, 2 tests were done, out of which 1 was negative and other positive: Saha

Left Menu

India and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha on Friday informed he is in a much better condition having contracted COVID-19 earlier this month.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 14:20 IST
SRH wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

India and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha on Friday informed he is in a much better condition having contracted COVID-19 earlier this month. Saha also said that he has undergone two tests for coronavirus of which one came out negative while the other one was positive. The wicket-keeper batsman is still in quarantine and has urged everyone not to spread any misleading information about him.

"My quarantine period is still not over. As a part of the routine check up, 2 tests were done, out of which 1 was negative and the other one came as positive. Otherwise, I am doing much better. Requesting everyone not to spread misleading stories/information without the whole context," Saha said in a statement on his Twitter. On May 4, it was revealed that Saha had tested positive after there were COVID-19 cases in two franchises -- Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.

Sources within the SRH camp had confirmed to ANI that Saha is the lone person in the SRH unit to have tested positive and as a result, the entire team was isolating at that particular time. While two of the members of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) contingent tested positive, two Kolkata Knight Riders players tested positive -- Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier -- forcing the BCCI to postpone the KKR-RCB game in Ahmedabad.

With Saha testing positive, the game on May 4 evening between SRH and defending champions Mumbai Indians was also postponed. This made matters worse as the game between RCB and KKR had already been postponed and the game between CSK and Rajasthan Royals was also set to be called off as the Chennai unit was in strict quarantine. This finally saw the BCCI suspending IPL 2021. (ANI)

