Soccer-Poland striker Piatek out of Euro 2020 with ankle injury

Poland striker Krzysztof Piatek has been ruled out of Euro 2020 after fracturing his ankle playing for club side Hertha Berlin, the Polish Football Association said on Friday. A three or four-month break is awaiting the player," national team doctor Jacek Jaroszewski said in a statement from the Polish FA.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 14-05-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 14:51 IST
Poland striker Krzysztof Piatek has been ruled out of Euro 2020 after fracturing his ankle playing for club side Hertha Berlin, the Polish Football Association said on Friday. Piatek sustained the injury in the second half of Hertha's 2-1 Bundesliga victory over Schalke 04 on Wednesday.

"Surgery is necessary. A three or four-month break is awaiting the player," national team doctor Jacek Jaroszewski said in a statement from the Polish FA. Poland face Slovakia in their opening game of the tournament, which was delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on June 14 before playing Spain and Sweden.

