Hussey tests negative for COVID-19, Wriddhiman positive again

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey has recovered from COVID-19, paving the way for his return to Australia on Sunday but Sunrisers Hyderabad's Wriddhiman Saha has received conflicting results in two coronavirus tests, prolonging his isolation.

Saha, who has been named in India's squad for the World Test Championship final and the subsequent Test series against England, is hoping to join the squad's bio-bubble in Mumbai on May 25. His inclusion is subject to fitness.

Both Hussey and Saha had first tested positive during the now suspended IPL.

''Hussey has returned with negative RT-PCR results and has recovered well. We haven't yet decided when he is going to fly back and which route he will take -- Maldives or Australia,'' CSK CEO Kashi Viswanathan told PTI on Friday.

Save Hussey, the other Australians, including current players, commentators, coaches and support staff, in the IPL took a detour to Maldives where they have quarantined and will be flying back to Australia by Sunday.

Australia had imposed a ban on flights from India till May 15.

In case of Saha, he will continue to be in quarantine after one of his two tests came positive.

''My quarantine period is still not over. Out of the two tests done, 1 was negative and other one came as positive. Otherwise I am doing much better. Requesting everyone not to spread misleading stories/information without whole context,'' the wicketkeeper-batsman posted on Twitter.

India are scheduled to take on New Zealand in the WTC final from June 18 in Southampton. The five-Test series against England is to be held in August.

