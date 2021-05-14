Left Menu

'Sky is the limit', says skipper Brathwaite as West Indies rise in Test rankings

West Indies Test skipper Kraigg Brathwaite praised his players and support staff following his team's good show in the latest ICC Test rankings.

ANI | Stjohn's (Antigua) | Updated: 14-05-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 17:33 IST
'Sky is the limit', says skipper Brathwaite as West Indies rise in Test rankings
West Indies Test skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

West Indies Test skipper Kraigg Brathwaite praised his players and support staff following his team's good show in the latest ICC Test rankings. The West Indies team made a significant move up in the ICC Test match rankings, following the release of the latest list on Thursday. The side moved up two places to sixth place, leapfrogging South Africa and Sri Lanka.

West Indies are on 84 points ahead of the Proteas on 80 and Sri Lanka on 78. Brathwaite said this is the beginning of the climb towards higher rankings. "I'm very proud of the team to jump two places in the Test rankings. I think this is just the beginning of good things to come," said Brathwaite while speaking to Cricket West Indies (CWI).

"As a group it shows that we can climb up the ladder and it's just important for us to work hard and keep the belief and attitude to doing things right - in the preparation and the execution on the field. Once we continue to do the small things right, and have the right attitude ... because Test cricket is never easy... the sky is the limit," he added. The West Indies' growth and progress came after their memorable 2-0 win away to Bangladesh and the hard-fought 0-0 draw in the Sandals Test Series at home against Sri Lanka.

"I am pleased to see the improvement from eighth to sixth in our Test ranking. This comes on the back of good cricket played earlier in the year against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka," said Jimmy Adams, CWI's Director of Cricket. "Firstly we should recognize the efforts of the players and support staff on the ground who have delivered results under pressure and secondly to the large number of people working tirelessly in the background to support them in the face of multiple challenges. We continue to work hard towards our strategic goal of top 3 rankings across all formats," he added.

Meanwhile, the ICC WTC finalists India and New Zealand are the top two teams respectively in the ICC Men's Test team rankings after the annual update carried out on Thursday. India gained one rating point for an aggregate of 121 and New Zealand are only one point behind after gaining two points in Thursday's update, which eliminates results from 2017-18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mahindra & Mahindra to cover COVID-19 vaccination cost of dealership employees

Homegrown utility vehicles and farm equipment major Mahindra Mahindra will be covering the COVID-19 vaccination expenses of all of its dealership employees numbering around 80,000, while also providing one year medical insurance of Rs 1 la...

Portugal to welcome UK tourists from May 17 - Lusa news agency

Portugal will allow tourists from Britain to enter from May 17, following Britains go-ahead last week for its holidaymakers to travel to Portugal from that date, the Lusa news agency reported on Friday.European Union rules prohibit non-esse...

Hong Kong government freezes assets of media tycoon Jimmy Lai

Hong Kongs Security Bureau said on Friday it has frozen assets belonging to jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-Ying, in the first use of seizure powers granted to authorities under the national security law.The assets included all the share...

Greece joins Mediterranean race to win back tourists

In her kitchen, Kyriaki Kapri has enough food to feed an army. Piles of squid for frying, lemons to be quartered, thumb-thick potato wedges to make oregano-sprinkled French fries, and seafood for the dishes famous on the Greek island of Nax...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021