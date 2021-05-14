Left Menu

Prima donna culture of Indian women's team needs to end: Raman's letter to Ganguly, Dravid

In case the president and secretary want to hear his opinion on allegations about his work ethic, he can explain. The letter has been copied to Dravid because Raman sincerely believes that he can contribute towards building a roadmap for Indian womens cricket.When it comes to building a coaching manual or a training program for cricketers, it is the NCA which takes charge.So if Raman has any inputs with regards to training modules for upcoming women cricketers, the best person certainly is NCA head Rahul Dravid, the source said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 18:21 IST
Prima donna culture of Indian women's team needs to end: Raman's letter to Ganguly, Dravid

Ousted Indian women's cricket team coach WV Raman has written to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, alleging that there is a ''prima donna culture'' in the national team and it needs to change.

In the mail that has also been marked to National Cricket Academy head Rahul Dravid, Raman has also offered to present a roadmap for women's cricket in the country, if asked.

In a surprising move, the former India Test player was not retained as the head coach of the senior women's team by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which picked Ramesh Powar for the top job. Raman's major achievements included a runners-up finish for the side at the women's T20 World Cup last year.

''As far as I know, Raman has said that he has always 'believed in team being placed above everybody else, and insisted that no individual can really be a prima donna','' a source privy to Raman's mail told PTI.

The stylish former left-hander's crisp letter to the two former captains is sure to ruffle a few feathers given that it has always been the coaches who have either stepped aside or sacked following fallouts with players, most notably ODI captain Mithali Raj.

While Raman's letter didn't name anyone, it is understood that he has spoken extensively about the star culture that prevails in the team, which he said is probably doing more harm than good.

While repeated calls to Raman went unanswered, a source in the know of things did admit that a mail to both Ganguly and Dravid has gone out.

It is learnt that Raman has written about certain individuals who need to place the team above self.

''Raman has asked Dada (Ganguly) that if a past accomplished performer feels constrained by this culture, then he (Ganguly) as a former India captain, should take a call on this matter, whether the coach is asking for too much,'' the source added.

Raman, it is learnt, is dismayed by allegations that he is not proactive as a coach. He has recalled how he oversaw three training sessions (for Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas) between 1 pm to 9 pm in humid UAE conditions during the last T20 challenge. ''In case the president and secretary want to hear his opinion on allegations about his work ethic, he can explain.'' The letter has been copied to Dravid because Raman sincerely believes that he can contribute towards building a roadmap for Indian women's cricket.

''When it comes to building a coaching manual or a training program for cricketers, it is the NCA which takes charge.

''So if Raman has any inputs with regards to training modules for upcoming women cricketers, the best person certainly is NCA head Rahul Dravid,'' the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parliamentary panels' virtual meetings not possible as of now: RS secretariat to Kharge

Virtual meetings of parliamentary standing committees cannot take place as it requires an amendment in rules which is not possible as the Parliament is not in session, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat stated in a letter to Leader of Opposition i...

Paresh Rawal shuts down death rumour with hilarious reply

Sorry for the misunderstanding Legendary actor Paresh Rawal has shut down a hoax claiming that he is dead. On-screen or off-screen veteran actor Paresh Rawal never leaves a chance to leave his fans in splits with his extraordinary sense of ...

Cipla Q4 profit up 73 pc at Rs 412 cr

Drug major Cipla on Friday posted 73 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 412 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021 on the back of robust sales across markets.The Mumbai-based firm had reported a net profit of Rs 238 c...

Rajasthan now has 4th highest active COVID cases, oxygen supply inadequate: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that the state now has the fourth highest active COVID-10 cases but oxygen supply is not adequate. He said the situation is extremely fragile as there are also constraints in lifting 100 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021