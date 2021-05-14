Motor racing-Turkish GP called off, Austria to host two races in a row
The Turkish Grand Prix in June has been called off due to COVID-19, with the French Grand Prix brought forward a week and Austria now hosting two races in a row, Formula One said on Friday. Formula One said Turkish GP organisers had asked the sport to consider holding the race later in the season, if that was possible.Reuters | London | Updated: 14-05-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 18:41 IST
The Turkish Grand Prix in June has been called off due to COVID-19, with the French Grand Prix brought forward a week and Austria now hosting two races in a row, Formula One said on Friday. The French Grand Prix at Le Castellet will now be on June 20, with races at Austria's Red Bull Ring on June 27 and July 4 to complete a 'triple-header'.
Turkey's Istanbul Park circuit had been added to the calendar only last month to replace the cancelled Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on June 13. Formula One said Turkish GP organisers had asked the sport to consider holding the race later in the season, if that was possible.
