Soccer-Amor and Ryles leave roles in Jones' England coaching team

England attack coach Simon Amor and skills coach Jason Ryles have left their roles in Eddie Jones' backroom staff, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Friday. Amor and the RFU have mutually decided to part company, while Ryles has decided to stay in Australia with his family due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After winning the Six Nations and Autumn Nations Cup in 2020, England have suffered a severe slump in form in recent months and finished fifth in the Six Nations, which led to an in-depth RFU review. The review was completed last month with the RFU standing by Jones, who has a contract through to the 2023 World Cup in France.

However, the fallout from England's poor Six Nations title defence has now resulted in the departure of Amor and Ryles. Amor was previously England men's sevens head coach between 2013 and 2019, and also led Team GB to a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

"My 7-1/2 years with the RFU has been a fantastic experience," he said in a statement. "Leading the England Sevens programme to success, including all we achieved culturally, and bringing together the men's and women's game, is something I look back on with real pride.

"I will always be grateful to Eddie for providing me with the opportunity to coach my country's senior XVs team and to further develop my skills amongst some of the best and most experienced players and coaches in the game." For the summer matches against Scotland A, United States and Canada, Jones will take charge of the England attack, before a new appointment is made ahead of the autumn internationals.

