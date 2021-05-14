West Indies to host Australia, Pakistan in July after SA series

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Friday announced the schedule for the Windies side, featuring three consecutive international home tours against South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan, from June to August 2021. The Test and T20 International (T20I) series against the Proteas, rescheduled from 2020, will start the International summer in June. Saint Lucia and Grenada will be the West Indies' host venues.

The July 9 to 24 Australia white-ball tour of the West Indies will also begin at St Lucia's Daren Sammy Cricket Ground hosting five T20Is. The Aussies then move on to Barbados for three day/night One Day Internationals (ODIs) at the world-famous Kensington Oval. The ODIs provide the opportunity for West Indies to secure more points in the ICC ODI Super League, as the West Indies strive to qualify automatically for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup following the recent 3-0 victory against Sri Lanka

Pakistan is scheduled to arrive in Barbados on July 21 ahead of their five-match T20I Series, with the first two matches to be played at Kensington Oval before travelling to Guyana to play the concluding three T20Is at Guyana's National Stadium from 26 to 29 June. The West Indies and Pakistan teams will then travel to Jamaica for two back-to-back Test matches at Sabina Park from August 12 to August 24 which conclude four days prior to the start of the Caribbean Premier League in St Kitts.

"Following the successful hosting of the all-format series against Sri Lanka earlier this year, we are delighted to announce that we are set to welcome South Africa, Australia and Pakistan to the West Indies," said CWI CEO Johnny Grave in an official statement. "To host three international teams back-to-back in five territories is unprecedented, and putting these fixtures together was an enormous Covid-related logistical challenge," he added.

All players, support staff, and match officials will stay, train and play in a bio-secure environment, with regular COVID-19 PCR testing taking place with the assistance Ministries of Health and from CARPHA. (ANI)

