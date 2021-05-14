Left Menu

Odisha FC ropes in Sahil Panwar from Hyderabad FC, Sebastian from Gokulam Kerala

Odisha FC on Friday announced the signing of defenders Sahil Panwar and Sebastian Thangmuansang ahead of the upcoming eighth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 14-05-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 19:58 IST
Odisha FC ropes in Sahil Panwar from Hyderabad FC, Sebastian from Gokulam Kerala
Sahil Panwar and Sebastian Thangmuansang (Image: Odisha FC). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha FC on Friday announced the signing of defenders Sahil Panwar and Sebastian Thangmuansang ahead of the upcoming eighth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). Coming on board from Hyderabad FC for an undisclosed transfer fee, 21-year-old Sahil has signed a two-year deal with an option to extend for a third year. The move shall officially be completed once the Indian transfer window opens this summer.

After making his professional debut for FC Pune City in the fourth edition of the ISL, the Dehradun-born left-back played for Pune City and Hyderabad FC in 37 matches. He has represented the country in various age-group tournaments and also captained Team India in the 2017 SAFF (South Asian Football Federation) U-18 Championship. The 22-year-old right-back from Manipur, Sebastian, who recently won the I-League title with Gokulam Kerala FC, has signed a two-year contract with the Club. He had also represented NEROCA and Chennai City FC in the I-League after his youth career at Pune.

Speaking on the new signings, Odisha FC CEO Rohan Sharma commented, "We are happy to welcome Sahil and Sebastian to the club. Despite his young age, we see Sahil as a veteran having played in the ISL for the last couple years. We think OFC will be a good place for him to compete to make an impact on defense." "We've been tracking Sebastian for the past two years and we are glad he's finally joined the team," he further added.

"We are delighted Sahil and Sebastian have agreed to join Odisha FC. They are two of the most promising defenders in the country and add further depth and quality to the team," mentioned Club President. Raj Athwal. Expressing his delight, Sahil mentioned, "Odisha FC is a club which always promotes young footballers. I am extremely delighted to sign here and looking forward to playing for the club. I wish to play for India and hope the club provides me an opportunity to show my potential in the upcoming season of the ISL."

Sebastian stated, "I am really excited to be a part of Odisha FC and continue my football journey with them. I hope to repay the trust shown on me by the management, give my best for the team and make the fans happy. Can't wait to meet my new teammates and start training with them." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blinken heads to Iceland meeting with Russia on his mind

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed to Europe and North Atlantic islands next week to put the Biden administrations stamp on climate change policy in the Arctic and warn Russia against interference in the United States, Ukraine and ...

Plea to cancel CBSE, ICSE class XII exams filed in SC

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE to cancel the CBSE and ICSE Class XII examinations. C...

Portuguese hotels 'excited' to welcome back UK tourists from Monday

Portugal will allow holidaymakers from Britain to enter from Monday, the national tourism board said, prompting a sigh of relief from hotel owners already inundated with bookings after Britains go-ahead for travel from that day. Britain add...

Guj sees 9,995 COVID-19 cases, 104 deaths, 15,365 recoveries

Gujarat reported 9,995 COVID- 19 cases and 104 deaths from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the states tally and toll to 7,35,348 and 8,944 respectively, an official said on Friday.The daily addition of cases went below the 10000-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021