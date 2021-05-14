Odisha FC ropes in Sahil Panwar from Hyderabad FC, Sebastian from Gokulam Kerala

Odisha FC on Friday announced the signing of defenders Sahil Panwar and Sebastian Thangmuansang ahead of the upcoming eighth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). Coming on board from Hyderabad FC for an undisclosed transfer fee, 21-year-old Sahil has signed a two-year deal with an option to extend for a third year. The move shall officially be completed once the Indian transfer window opens this summer.

After making his professional debut for FC Pune City in the fourth edition of the ISL, the Dehradun-born left-back played for Pune City and Hyderabad FC in 37 matches. He has represented the country in various age-group tournaments and also captained Team India in the 2017 SAFF (South Asian Football Federation) U-18 Championship. The 22-year-old right-back from Manipur, Sebastian, who recently won the I-League title with Gokulam Kerala FC, has signed a two-year contract with the Club. He had also represented NEROCA and Chennai City FC in the I-League after his youth career at Pune.

Speaking on the new signings, Odisha FC CEO Rohan Sharma commented, "We are happy to welcome Sahil and Sebastian to the club. Despite his young age, we see Sahil as a veteran having played in the ISL for the last couple years. We think OFC will be a good place for him to compete to make an impact on defense." "We've been tracking Sebastian for the past two years and we are glad he's finally joined the team," he further added.

"We are delighted Sahil and Sebastian have agreed to join Odisha FC. They are two of the most promising defenders in the country and add further depth and quality to the team," mentioned Club President. Raj Athwal. Expressing his delight, Sahil mentioned, "Odisha FC is a club which always promotes young footballers. I am extremely delighted to sign here and looking forward to playing for the club. I wish to play for India and hope the club provides me an opportunity to show my potential in the upcoming season of the ISL."

Sebastian stated, "I am really excited to be a part of Odisha FC and continue my football journey with them. I hope to repay the trust shown on me by the management, give my best for the team and make the fans happy. Can't wait to meet my new teammates and start training with them." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)