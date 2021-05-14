Left Menu

Alves and Silva back for Brazil in World Cup qualifying

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 14-05-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 21:17 IST
Alves and Silva back for Brazil in World Cup qualifying

Veteran defenders Dani Alves and Thiago Silva were brought back into the Brazil squad on Friday for next month's World Cup qualifying matches against Ecuador and Paraguay.

Brazil coach Tite said the 38-year-old Alves and the 36-year-old Silva were called up because they are “athletes who happen to play soccer.” Alves, a former Barcelona right back, is one of the key players for Sao Paulo, while Silva has reached the Champions League final with Chelsea.

Brazil leads the South American qualifying group with four wins from four matches, two points ahead of Argentina.

The 10 South American teams had been scheduled to play matches in March, but they were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tite said the squad announced for the matches in Porto Alegre on June 4 and in Asuncion four days later is not necessarily for the Copa America, which kicks off on June 13.

Brazil last played in November, when it beat Uruguay 2-0. Tite said the six months of inactivity has hurt the team.

''This halt affected all South American teams. It is a reality we wouldn't like to live,'' Tite said. ''But we will have to be able to move other instruments to keep our competitiveness high up.'' Squad: Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras) Defenders: Dani Alves (São Paulo), Danilo, Alex Sandro (Juventus), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid), Éder Militão (Real Madrid), Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Chelsea) Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paquetá (Lyon) Forwards: Everton (Benfica), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Richarlison (Everton), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google, other tech companies support work visas for spouses

By Reena Bhardwaj Google and other tech companies on Friday local time defended work visas for spouses of highly skilled tech immigrantsGoogle is proud to support our nations immigrants. We joined 30 other companies to protect the H-4 EAD p...

Former Massachusetts mayor convicted of fraud, extortion

A former Massachusetts mayor first elected at the age of 23 was convicted on Friday of defrauding investors in a smartphone app company and extorting money from local marijuana businesses.Jurors found former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia ...

Man held for torturing autistic son

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Friday for beating up his autistic teenaged son at their house at Mattancherry here, police said.The incident came to light when the video of the assault, recorded reportedly by the teens mother, was widely...

Lebanese protester shot by Israeli army dies

A Lebanese police official and the countrys official news agency say a Lebanese protester who was hit when Israeli troops fired shots at the Lebanese-Israeli border has died of his wounds.The official said the 31-year-old protester died on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021