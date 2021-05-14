Cycling-Ewan takes second stage win in Giro

Caleb Ewan claimed his second stage win at this year's Giro d'Italia as he again showed his sprinting prowess at the end of the 181km seventh stage on Friday. The Australian Lotto Soudal rider followed his victory on a crash-hit stage five with a well-timed surge at the finish in Termoli after an uneventful day.

Davide Cimolai was second with Tim Merlier in third place. Hungary's Attila Valter finished safely in the bunch to retain the overall leader's Maglia Rosa.

