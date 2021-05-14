Left Menu

Motor racing-Grosjean test to go ahead despite French GP date change

"I guess it’s going to be important for many people to see me in a Formula One car after what happened to me," he said in the sport's latest 'Beyond the Grid' podcast. "You may have loved me, you may have hated me.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 21:55 IST
Motor racing-Grosjean test to go ahead despite French GP date change
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Romain Grosjean's Mercedes test remains on next month but he will not be able to do demonstration laps at his home French Grand Prix after changes to the Formula One race calendar on Friday. The French round has been brought forward a week to June 20 and now clashes with an IndyCar race in America that Grosjean will be competing in.

The Frenchman's test, in Lewis Hamilton's 2019 title-winning car, is scheduled for June 29 -- seven months on from a fiery crash in Bahrain in what turned out to be his last race in Formula One. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff made the offer of a test as Grosjean lay in hospital with burns to his hands.

Grosjean's Haas car split in half and erupted in a fireball after penetrating a metal barrier on the opening lap at Sakhir, with the Frenchman managing miraculously to extricate himself and leap clear. "I guess it's going to be important for many people to see me in a Formula One car after what happened to me," he said in the sport's latest 'Beyond the Grid' podcast.

"You may have loved me, you may have hated me. What happened to me is something you wish for no one."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Armenia says Azerbaijan fails to fully withdraw after border incident

Armenia said on Friday Azerbaijan had failed to fulfil a promise in full to withdraw troops that had crossed the border in a disputed incident, and it had sought Russias military help.Six months after the worst fighting in decades between A...

Google, other tech companies support work visas for spouses

By Reena Bhardwaj Google and other tech companies on Friday local time defended work visas for spouses of highly skilled tech immigrantsGoogle is proud to support our nations immigrants. We joined 30 other companies to protect the H-4 EAD p...

Former Massachusetts mayor convicted of fraud, extortion

A former Massachusetts mayor first elected at the age of 23 was convicted on Friday of defrauding investors in a smartphone app company and extorting money from local marijuana businesses.Jurors found former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia ...

Man held for torturing autistic son

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Friday for beating up his autistic teenaged son at their house at Mattancherry here, police said.The incident came to light when the video of the assault, recorded reportedly by the teens mother, was widely...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021