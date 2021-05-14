Left Menu

Cycling-Ewan takes second stage win in Giro

As the leading contenders began to wind up for the finish it was Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) who made the first move on an uphill section but his attack was destined to fail. Ewan closed him down with around 150 metres remaining and won with something to spare to take his career Giro haul to five.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 21:56 IST
Cycling-Ewan takes second stage win in Giro

Caleb Ewan claimed his second stage win at this year's Giro d'Italia as he again showed his sprinting prowess at the end of the 181km seventh stage on Friday.

The Australian Lotto Soudal rider followed his victory on a crash-hit stage five with a well-timed surge at the finish in Termoli after an uneventful day. As the leading contenders began to wind up for the finish it was Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) who made the first move on an uphill section but his attack was destined to fail.

Ewan closed him down with around 150 metres remaining and won with something to spare to take his career Giro haul to five. Davide Cimolai (Israel Start-up Nation) was second with Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) in third place. Hungary's Attila Valter finished safely in the bunch to retain the overall leader's Maglia Rosa.

"It was a question of being smart and a lot of teamwork," Ewan said. "There were a few points in the last 10km where we needed to be in the front so we didn't have to brake and we got a really good ride in. They did a really good job. "My legs were burning at the end, it was basically sprinting for the last 450 metres with a slight uphill so it was a tough one. When Gavaria goes you know he has the strength and the speed to hold it. I had a bit of a run and really accelerated."

After the incidents of the previous two days it was a quiet day for the main GC contenders. Valter will keep the leader's jersey for another day at least and will take an 11-second lead over Remco Evenepoel into the eighth stage which features one category two climb and a steep finish at Guardia Sanframondi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Armenia says Azerbaijan fails to fully withdraw after border incident

Armenia said on Friday Azerbaijan had failed to fulfil a promise in full to withdraw troops that had crossed the border in a disputed incident, and it had sought Russias military help.Six months after the worst fighting in decades between A...

Google, other tech companies support work visas for spouses

By Reena Bhardwaj Google and other tech companies on Friday local time defended work visas for spouses of highly skilled tech immigrantsGoogle is proud to support our nations immigrants. We joined 30 other companies to protect the H-4 EAD p...

Former Massachusetts mayor convicted of fraud, extortion

A former Massachusetts mayor first elected at the age of 23 was convicted on Friday of defrauding investors in a smartphone app company and extorting money from local marijuana businesses.Jurors found former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia ...

Man held for torturing autistic son

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Friday for beating up his autistic teenaged son at their house at Mattancherry here, police said.The incident came to light when the video of the assault, recorded reportedly by the teens mother, was widely...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021