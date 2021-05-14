Left Menu

Have no inclination to talk about women's cricket as my tenure has ended: Former coach WV Raman

Former India women's cricket coach WV Raman on Friday said he doesn't want to talk about women's cricket any longer as his tenure as coach has ended. The BCCI Cricket Advisory Committee had recommended Ramesh Powar's name for the job on Thursday and the former off-spinner has replaced Raman.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 22:04 IST
Have no inclination to talk about women's cricket as my tenure has ended: Former coach WV Raman
WV Raman (Photo/ WV Raman Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former India women's cricket coach WV Raman on Friday said he doesn't want to talk about women's cricket any longer as his tenure as coach has ended. The BCCI Cricket Advisory Committee had recommended Ramesh Powar's name for the job on Thursday and the former off-spinner has replaced Raman. "So, to wind up this @BCCIWomen episode, I would like to inform my friends in the media that I have no inclination to talk about women's cricket as my tenure has ended.. So, I solicit your cooperation, friends," Raman tweeted.

Powar's first assignment as a coach would be in June-July this year as the women's team heads to the UK to play one Test, three T20Is, and three ODIs. On April 13, the BCCI had invited application for the position of head coach of the India women's team for a period of two years. In December 2018, Raman had been appointed the head coach of the India women's team. Under his tenure, India managed to reach the finals of the T20 World Cup in 2020. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side ended up losing the summit clash against Australia.

Raman had taken over from Powar as the coach. In August 2018, the BCCI had appointed Powar as the head coach of the Indian women's team. Powar was at first asked to lead the team after the resignation of former coach Tushar Arothe and then he was handed the full-time duties till November 30, 2018. The BCCI had advertised for the post and received over 35 applications. The three-member CAC comprising Sulakshana Naik, Madan Lal, and Rudra Pratap Singh interviewed the applicants and unanimously agreed on Powar's candidature, as per the BCCI release.

A former international, Powar played 2 Tests and 31 ODIs for India. Post his playing career, he took up cricket coaching and is an ECB Level 2 certified coach, and has also attended BCCI-NCA Level 2 coaching course. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Armenia says Azerbaijan fails to fully withdraw after border incident

Armenia said on Friday Azerbaijan had failed to fulfil a promise in full to withdraw troops that had crossed the border in a disputed incident, and it had sought Russias military help.Six months after the worst fighting in decades between A...

Google, other tech companies support work visas for spouses

By Reena Bhardwaj Google and other tech companies on Friday local time defended work visas for spouses of highly skilled tech immigrantsGoogle is proud to support our nations immigrants. We joined 30 other companies to protect the H-4 EAD p...

Former Massachusetts mayor convicted of fraud, extortion

A former Massachusetts mayor first elected at the age of 23 was convicted on Friday of defrauding investors in a smartphone app company and extorting money from local marijuana businesses.Jurors found former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia ...

Man held for torturing autistic son

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Friday for beating up his autistic teenaged son at their house at Mattancherry here, police said.The incident came to light when the video of the assault, recorded reportedly by the teens mother, was widely...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021