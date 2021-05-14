Left Menu

Soccer-Luiz to leave Arsenal at end of season - reports

Arsenal's Brazilian defender David Luiz will leave the Premier league club at the end of the season, according to British media reports on Friday. Arsenal are ninth in the Premier League with two matches remaining and nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-05-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 22:17 IST
Arsenal's Brazilian defender David Luiz will leave the Premier league club at the end of the season, according to British media reports on Friday. The 34-year-old has been at Arsenal for two seasons after joining from London rivals Chelsea where he won the league title, Champions League and two FA Cups.

He also won the FA Cup with Arsenal last season. Sky Sports and the BBC said the decision was made after Luiz, who is sidelined by a hamstring injury and has made 30 appearances in all competitions this season, met Arsenal officials on Friday.

The Daily Mail said the departure would be announced officially in July when his contract expires. Arsenal are ninth in the Premier League with two matches remaining and nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

